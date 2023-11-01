Iranian Currency Rates For November 1

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 1. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on November 1, Trend reports. According to the currency exchange rate for the Central Bank of Iran, 6 currencies increased and 29 decreased in price compared to October 31. According to the CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials, and 1 euro equals 44,394 rials.

Currency Rial on November 1 Rial on October 31 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 50,960 51,054 1 Swiss franc CHF 46,163 46,572 1 Swedish króna SEK 3,759 3,771 1 Norwegian krone NOK 3,760 3,769 1 Danish krone DKK 5,948 5,976 1 Indian rupee INR 505 505 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 135,712 135,863 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 14,912 14,984 100 Japanese yens JPY 27,729 28,186 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,368 5,371 1 Omani rial OMR 109,098 109,098 1 Canadian dollar CAD 30,255 30,371 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 24,428 24,508 1 South African rand ZAR 2,241 2,236 1 Turkish lira TRY 1,485 1,486 1 Russian ruble RUB 454 450 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 3,209 3,210 1 Syrian pound SYP 4 4 1 Australian dollar AUD 26,591 26,768 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,654 30,798 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 38,102 38,111 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,281 1,284 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,506 31,511 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,587 8,606 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,763 5,769 100 Thai baths THB 116,413 117,012 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 8,816 8,820 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 30,998 31,148 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 44,394 44,597 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 8,941 8,918 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,528 15,545 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,637 2,647 1 Afghan afghani AFN 573 573 1 Belarus ruble BYN 12,748 12,750 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,707 24,707 100 Philippine pesos PHP 73,882 73,909 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,836 3,845 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,023 11,988

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange outlets, where the price of 1 euro is 436,476 rials and the price of $1 is 412,942 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 396,797 rials, and the price of $1 is 375,402 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 513,000–516,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 545,000–548,000 rials.

