Enjoy Charming Beauty Of Waterfalls In Gabala

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijan's Gabala district promises an unforgettable experience that should be on every nature lover's bucket list.

Gabala is filled with enchantment and natural wonders like waterfalls.

Seven Beauties Waterfall in Gabala is truly one of the most breathtaking natural paradises.







The waterfall is located 4 km from the centre of Gabala city, in the village of Vandam.

Water falling from various cliffs forms a 7-step waterfall here. That's why the waterfall has received the name "Seven Beauties". From below, you can only see two small, lower waterfalls.

To look at the other five, you need to climb steep steps to the top, which will require certain physical strength.

However, those who overcome this path will be rewarded with an amazing panorama that opens from above.

The waterfall is located in a dense forest, so it is always dark and cool there. In winter, the area around the waterfall is covered with ice, and it is impossible to get here.







At the entrances to the waterfall, you can buy various souvenirs from local residents.

Mychig Waterfall is another must-visit natural attraction in Gabala. This site is an amazing spot with a mix of adventure and beauty.







It takes its source from snow and rain waters on Gotur Mountain and falls into the Demiraparan River.

Being about 96 metres tall, Mychig waterfall is the highest one in Azerbaijan. To get closer to the waterfall, you need to walk a fairly long distance.







Seven Beauties and Mychig Waterfall provide a great place for travellers and locals to relax from the hustle and bustle. Hunt in these places, which will surely win your heart.