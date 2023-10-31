Networking Switch For Embedded Computing Applications Like Artificial Intelligence (AI) Offered By GMS

(MENAFN- Industrial News Service)

General Micro Systems in Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., is introducing the X9 Spider Intelligent Switch networking module for Ethernet-based rugged military high-performance computing, high-definition video, sensor processing, artificial intelligence (AI) , battlefield edge processing, storage, display, and I/O.

This palm-sized networking module is sealed, rugged, fanless, and battlefield-ready. It has eight 10 GBase-TX Ethernet ports and four 100 Gigabit Ethernet ports.

The X9 Spider Intelligent Switch is for use within the GMS X9 Spider family of modular, scalable, and open distributed computing architecture (DCA) systems. The switch also is for rugged industrial standalone high-performance deployed networks.

The heart of the X9 Spider Intelligent Switch for embedded computing is a Broadcom low latency high bandwidth, enterprise-class switch, with as much as 880 gigabits per second core switching bandwidth, coupled with an Intel Atom microprocessor with 32 gigabytes DRAM and 1 terabyte solid-state-drive data storage capacity.

The X9 Spider Intelligent Switch is capable of packet processing, forwarding, and layer 2/3 routing. The switch uses Nvidia Cumulus Linux as its configuration software.

For more information contact General Micro Systems online at .