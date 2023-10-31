Trophy Resources, Inc., Moving Forward

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Trophy Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSI)

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Trophy Resources, Inc. (OTC PINK:TRSI) is pleased to notify its shareholders that it is currently working with an outside accounting firm to timely file financials and disclosures for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. By filing timely, the Company anticipates it will continue to keep its PINK Current status on OTC Markets. This will be the first full reporting quarter to reflect the acquisition in March of 2023. While the financials are unaudited and have not been fully accounted for, the company believes that they are on the right path toward increasing shareholder value.Certain highlights for the Company since January of 2023 include:.Maintained PINK CURRENT status with OTC Markets..Completed first acquisition in the last 15 years..Engaged outside accounting firm..Entered program to reduce outstanding debt..Posted record revenue..Building new website to keep investors informed.As the company works diligently to fully incorporate the operations and financials of this first acquisition, it continues to explore other acquisition opportunities. Although currently there are no concrete acquisition targets, the company feels confident in its ability to seek out and identify acquisitions that could drive future shareholder value.About Trophy Resources, Inc.Trophy Resources, Inc., is a publicly traded holding company that is traded over the counter with the stock symbol TRSI. Trophy Resources, Inc., is focused on acquisition opportunities with recurring revenue streams to maximize shareholder value. TRSI is focused on strategic acquisitions that are opportunistic, cash-flow positive with hard assets.NOTICE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTCautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements.This press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, including those with respect to the Company's mission statement and growth strategy, are“forward-looking statements.” Although the Company's management believes that such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee that such expectations are, or will be, correct. These forward-looking statements involve many risks and uncertainties, which could cause the Company's future results to differ materially from those anticipated. Potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, general economic conditions and conditions affecting the industries in which the Company operates; the uncertainty of regulatory requirements and approvals; and the ability to obtain necessary financing on acceptable terms or at all. Additional information regarding the factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is available in the Company's filings with OTC Markets and/or the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company assumes no obligation to update any of the information contained or referenced in this press release. Forward-looking statements and risks and uncertainties discussed in this press release may contain forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may," "intend," "expect," and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Expected, actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed, or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. The matters discussed herein should not be construed in any way, shape, or manner of our future financial condition or stock price.

James Canouse

Trophy Resources, Inc.

+1 4045654280

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter