Casio To Release Analog G-SHOCK FROGMAN

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) With ISO 200-meter water resistance, FROGMAN shock-resistant diver's watches employ an asymmetric design to ensure unrestricted wrist movement underwater. The new GWF-A1000 introduces a creative way for divers who prefer an analog face to check dive time at a glance. Packed with new watch module and construction advancements, the GWF-A1000 is the first FROGMAN with an analog display.



The case is made of carbon fiber-reinforced resin, which provides both the lightweight properties of resin and strength similar to metal. The monocoque design, with seamless integration of the case and case back, further enhances the robust, lightweight specifications. The fluoroelastomer band also resists staining and deterioration due to reaction with water, which means the watch can be used for many years without worry.



In diving mode, the user checks the dive time with this new analog model, the hour and minute hands overlap and move in unison to form a single hand, making the time spent underwater easy to see and intuitive. In order to quickly switch the hands from the current time to the elapsed dive time, Casio developed a new module with three dual coil motors. The Super Illuminator supports the user even in a dark spot. The watch can also automatically log diving spots and times. Once it is paired with a smartphone running a dedicated app, the user is able to review a record of their diving activities.



Every model since the series launch has included a frog icon engraved on the case back. The design of the new model features a playful frog with a prominent watch hand, symbolizing its premiere as the first analog model in the series.





ModelsBand color

GWF-A1000-1A2Navy

GWF-A1000-1A4Red

GWF-A1000-1ABlack

FROGMAN Series

The first FROGMAN model, DW-6300, was launched in 1993. While maintaining the unique asymmetric shape, the series has continued to evolve with added features such as a more streamlined profile, solar-powered operation, reception of radio wave time-calibration signals, and sensors to measure water depth and more. FROGMAN is a series of full-fledged diver's watches built to withstand demanding conditions underwater. To overcome the various challenges involved in creating FROGMAN, the development team actually obtained scuba diving certification and sought feedback from professionals involved in marine rescue. For the full line-up, please visit magnetic-resistant (ISO 764 standard-compliant)

Water ResistanceISO 200-Meter Diving Water Resistance

Radio Frequency77.5 kHz (DCF77: Germany); 60 kHz (MSF: UK); 60 kHz (WWVB: USA); 40 kHz (JJY: Fukushima, Japan) / 60 kHz (JJY: Kyushu, Japan); 68.5 kHz (BPC: China)

Communication SpecificationsCommunication StandardBluetooth ® low energy

Signal RangeUp to 2m (may differ depending on surrounding conditions)

StopwatchMeasuring unit: 1 second; measuring capacity: 23:59'59"99

Countdown TimerMeasuring unit: 1 second (maximum 24 hours)

Diving modeDive time: 1-second increments, up to 1:59'59; surface time measurement: up to 24 hours; log data: up to 30 records

Other FunctionsMobile Link functions (automatic time adjustment, easy watch setting; World Time: over 300 cities, diving log, tide graph: approx. 3,300 places, phone finder), auto hand home position correction, hand shift feature, daily alarm, dual time (27 time zones, home time swapping, auto summer time (DST) switching), battery level indicator, power saving, full auto-calendar, LED light (Super Illuminator and afterglow), date display

Power SourceTough Solar power system (solar-charging system)

Continuous OperationOperation period with normal use without exposure to light after charge

Normal use: Approx. 5 months

Power saving mode: Approx. 30 months

Size of 3×19

Total WeightApprox. 119g



