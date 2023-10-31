Taiwan Semiconductor's New ESD Devices Target Wearables

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
0603 Packaged ESD Device Optimized for Wearable Applications
bidirectional proprietary clamping cells in ultra-small DFN0603 package provide ESD protection up to ±30kV Besides being the optimum choice for wearable applications, their ultra-small size and ultra-low capacitance make these protection devices beneficial in a range of other ESD-sensitive applications”
- Sam Wang, vice president, TSC Products, CA, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Taiwan Semiconductor , a global supplier of discrete power electronics devices, LED drivers, analog ICs and ESD protection devices, announces its new TESD Series of single-channel ESD clamping diodes offering size and performance specifications optimized for wearable applications. The new TESD devices' unique design features proprietary bidirectional clamping cells (for ESD protection up to ±30kV) in an ultra-small DFN0603 package.
The devices in the new TESD Series are offered in versions with 5.0V and 3.3V (max.) operating voltages and provide protection in compliance with IEC61000-4-2 (ESD) to ±20kV (air/contact) and IEC61000-4-5 (lightning) to 4.5A (8/20μs). A second 3.3V model in the series increases these specs to ±30kV and 8.2A, respectively.
“Compared to handheld products, wearable products must meet more stringent package size requirements along with ESD standards – so our TESD series' DFN0603 package offers clear advantages,” said Sam Wang, vice president, TSC Products.“Besides being the optimum choice for wearable applications, their ultra-small size combined with ultra-low capacitance make these protection devices beneficial in a range of other ESD-sensitive applications, including HDMI, display port and high-speed video I/O; USB 3.0 and 3.1; industrial I/O (RS485); SATA and eSATA; RAID, NAS and SAN systems.”
Click here for more information and links to complete product specifications. Design resources include comprehensive datasheets and spice models for each component in the series.
Price (Production Quantities):From $0.09 (depending on device and quantity)
Lead Time: Samples: In-stock
Production Quantities: 12 weeks (ARO)
