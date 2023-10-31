Taiwan Semiconductor's New ESD Devices Target Wearables

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

0603 Packaged ESD Device Optimized for Wearable Applications

bidirectional proprietary clamping cells in ultra-small DFN0603 package provide ESD protection up to ±30kV

- Sam Wang, vice president, TSC Products, CA, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Taiwan Semiconductor , a global supplier of discrete power electronics devices, LED drivers, analog ICs and ESD protection devices, announces its new TESD Series of single-channel ESD clamping diodes offering size and performance specifications optimized for wearable applications. The new TESD devices' unique design features proprietary bidirectional clamping cells (for ESD protection up to ±30kV) in an ultra-small DFN0603 package.The devices in the new TESD Series are offered in versions with 5.0V and 3.3V (max.) operating voltages and provide protection in compliance with IEC61000-4-2 (ESD) to ±20kV (air/contact) and IEC61000-4-5 (lightning) to 4.5A (8/20μs). A second 3.3V model in the series increases these specs to ±30kV and 8.2A, respectively.“Compared to handheld products, wearable products must meet more stringent package size requirements along with ESD standards – so our TESD series' DFN0603 package offers clear advantages,” said Sam Wang, vice president, TSC Products.“Besides being the optimum choice for wearable applications, their ultra-small size combined with ultra-low capacitance make these protection devices beneficial in a range of other ESD-sensitive applications, including HDMI, display port and high-speed video I/O; USB 3.0 and 3.1; industrial I/O (RS485); SATA and eSATA; RAID, NAS and SAN systems.”Click here for more information and links to complete product specifications. Design resources include comprehensive datasheets and spice models for each component in the series.Price (Production Quantities):From $0.09 (depending on device and quantity)Lead Time: Samples: In-stockProduction Quantities: 12 weeks (ARO)

