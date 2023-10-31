(MENAFN- Perspective International) GoDaddy reveals five questions small business owners need to ask before the White Friday sales



Jeddah - The countdown to the shopping event of the year is on with the White Friday frenzy fast approaching.



Amid the cost-of-living crunch, it’s likely the sales will become even more important for many consumers keen to secure a bargain in the lead up to the holidays.



Fascinating insights were revealed in GoDaddy’s – MENA Small Business Survey, in Saudi Arabia, businesses have witnessed a significant shift in sales dynamics, with 86% of their sales originating from online channels compared to 32% from traditional means. This trend underscores the growing importance of establishing a strong online presence.



If you are keen for your small business to make the most of White Friday, now is the time to ensure your website and marketing plans can help your business stand out from the crowd.



Here are five questions all small business owners need to ask before November’s White Friday:



1. Is your website ready?



Now is a good time to audit your digital shopfront to ensure you can put your best foot forward to capture new customers and re-engage existing customers.



Here’s a basic checklist to run through before the sales begin:



• Check your logo is current and the web design aesthetics are still true to your brand.

• Check to see if your contact details are correct.

• Make sure you’ve plugged your social media channels into your website.

• Check your hosting deal to ensure its reliable, stable, and fast to anticipate the increased demand during the White Friday weekend.

• Review your product photos to make sure they are current and enticing.



Review your security requirements. Does your online store have an SSL Certificate to ensure all the data shared between your server and your customers’ is encrypted? With GoDaddy's comprehensive SSL Certificate, you can enhance website security, build customer trust, driving assurance and encouraging purchases.





2. Have you got a winning marketing plan?



Once you’ve identified the right deal for your business to promote this White Friday, it’s time to turn your attention to promoting it.



Typically, many big brands start their White Friday marketing well in advance of the sales to encourage maximum exposure. For this purpose, GoDaddy’s E-store is a powerful tool that can significantly help you reach your customers online all around the world, you can manage it from anywhere, helps with marketing boost your online visibility and engagement.



With major advertising campaigns out of budget for most small businesses, your email marketing list and social media channels may be your primary tools for promotion.



Maximise your exposure by considering a schedule of email and social media marketing starting with teaser emails leading to the big special offer reveal.



Reminders during the days of White Friday of the special offer or before the deal expires can also help to prompt purchases.



3. Have you considered the checkout experience?



It’s one thing for customers to pop an item in their cart, it’s another for them to make the purchase final, so it’s critical to consider what happens at the checkout.



Integrating popular payment platforms like Apple Pay and PayPal is one way to make the checkout process more seamless.



It’s also a good idea to ensure your shipping prices and policies are clear to avoid any surprise costs for customers at the checkout.



4. How are you going to secure repeat business?



Sales events like White Friday are a great opportunity to introduce new customers to your business.



So, it is worth giving some thought to what happens after they make a purchase to help inspire them to purchase from your store again.



Encourage your customers to sign up to your email marketing list at the checkout so you can send them future offers.



After purchase, you can automate thank you emails, send requests for product or service reviews and email or text a discount or offer to encourage their next purchase.



Now that the White Friday sales are a firm fixture in the Saudi retail calendar, it’s a great time to consider how your small business can make the most of the consumer event.



With a few simple steps, you can ensure your website is performing at its peak and you have a marketing strategy that sets you up for ongoing sales success.





