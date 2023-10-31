Renowned global AI experts confirmed for high-level symposium in the UAE

(MENAFN- Seven Media) Dubai, United Arab Emirates – 30 October, 2023: Four of the world’s leading authorities on Artificial Intelligence are gathering in Dubai to debate how AI will shape the future of business and economy in the Middle East.



The event, hosted by Arabian Gulf Business Insight (AGBI) and in partnership with the global management consultancy Oliver Wyman, will present a specially invited audience of senior business leaders from the UAE with actionable insights on how this disruptive technology is set to affect societies and industry in the region



The event will progress a robust debate at the recent GITEX conference in Dubai, where G42 signed an agreement with OpenAI to deliver its generative AI models across sectors spanning financial services to energy and healthcare – further cementing the UAE’s global position as a country at the forefront of AI adoption.



Representing a regional voice on the expert speaker panel will be Jad Haddad, a Partner at Oliver Wyman, who leads the global consultancy’s Digital Practice in the Middle East, Africa and India and who has advised governments and private organisations on the digital economy, digital investments and smart cities.



According to Oliver Wyman analysis, the acceptance of AI technology is notably high among people in the GCC. Our research reveals that only 18% of respondents in the UAE express reluctance to use AI, in contrast to 38% in the UK. This openness can be attributed to various factors, including the relatively youthful population of the GCC. Opportunities abound, and as Gulf countries actively invest in diversifying their economies they stand to benefit significantly from the numerous opportunities presented by AI. However, as is the case with any technological shift, it is also crucial to acknowledge and address the associated risks and limitations in order to identify the best path forward.



Joining Jad, will be Michael Bayler, an acclaimed author and a sought-after strategy consultant who has led tech-driven change programmes for the world’s biggest brands across multiple sectors, including RBS, Coca-Cola, Unilever, Diageo, the BBC and Discovery, among others.



As well as a Professor of Digital Creativity at City University’s world-renowned Bayes Business School, Professor Neil Maiden has been at the forefront of AI and creativity research for over a decade, with more than 250 peer-reviewed papers published in leading industry journals.



They will be joined by Jessica Groopman, a respected Silicon Valley-based analyst who specialises in unpacking the human, business and societal impacts of emerging technologies such as AI, and has advised companies such as Coca-Cola, Technicolor, Pandora, Intel, Microsoft and Cisco.



James Drummond, Editor-in-chief of AGBI, said: “The whole world is focused on AI and the transformative effect it will have on so many industries in the future. To help our audience of business leaders understand better what AI’s adoption will mean for the region’s key economic sectors, we have assembled an expert international panel.



“Their unparalleled experience and insights related to this very important field will ignite a dynamic discussion that explores the regional impact and opportunities of AI. I am looking forward to introducing them to our invited guests at November’s special event.”



Arabian Gulf Business Insight’s AI reception is the first in a series of events that will encourage open dialogue and knowledge-sharing to the benefit of all guests and speakers.





MENAFN31102023003846013264ID1107344053