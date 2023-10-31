ASMALLWORLD AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase

ASMALLWORLD AG successfully completes capital increase

31.10.2023 / 06:30 CET/CEST

ASMALLWORLD AG successfully completes capital increase Zurich, 31.10.2023 – Today, ASMALLWORLD AG announces the successful completion of a capital increase, previously announced on October 9th, 2023, within the capital band. Investors subscribed all of the 2'742'742 new shares, which will be traded for the first time today. The objectives of the capital increase were to reduce the company's debt, resulting in a smaller interest burden, while also opening up more strategic options for the future on the back of a stronger balance sheet.

ASMALLWORLD AG announces that its capital increase, previously announced on October 9th, 2023, has been successfully completed. After the issuance of the 2'742'742 shares, the share capital of ASMALLWORLD AG now amounts to CHF 14'461'457.00, divided into 11'362'153 registered shares with a nominal value of CHF 1.00 each. The issuing price was CHF 1.50. The anchor investor, Pellegrino Capital AG, has taken over 2'534'888 of the newly issued shares and is thus further expanding its stake in ASMALLWORLD AG. As part of the capital increase, a large part of an outstanding loan from Pellegrino Capital AG was used to pay for the newly issued shares, which reduced the company's debt capital by CHF 3'802'332. As a result, the company's capital structure was strengthened, creating more strategic options for the future while simultaneously reducing the company's interest burden in an environment of rising interest rates. "The successful capital increase reflects the confidence of our investors in ASMALLWORLD. The management of ASMALLWORLD would like to sincerely thank its investors for their trust, in particular Pellegrino Capital AG, which has further extended its commitment to the company," comments Jan Luescher, CEO of ASMALLWORLD.

The ASMALLWORLD Group: ASMALLWORLD is the world's leading travel & lifestyle community, focusing on experiences: the modern-day definition of luxury. Centred around the ASMALLWORLD social network, the company operates a digital travel & lifestyle ecosystem that enables and inspires members to travel better, experience more and make new connections. Members of the ASMALLWORLD social network connect through its app and website, where they can meet other members, engage in online discussions, receive travel and lifestyle inspiration, and enjoy a wealth of travel privileges. Members also meet in person at over 1,000 global ASMALLWORLD events every year, ranging from casual get-togethers in major cities around the world, access to exclusive launches, shows, galas, soirees, exhibitions, major global sporting events and larger flagship weekend experiences hosted in iconic destinations such as Saint-Tropez and Gstaad. Other businesses in the ASMALLWORLD travel & lifestyle ecosystem include:

ASMALLWORLD Collection , a high-end online hotel booking engine focused on the world's most admired hotels, offering the unique“ASMALLWORLD VIP Rate,” which allows customers to enjoy exclusive travel benefits at no extra cost. ASMALLWORLD Private , a high-end travel agency offering personalised travel curation services. ASMALLWORLD Hospitality , a hospitality consulting and management consultancy that supports owners and developers of hospitality assets throughout the different lifecycle stages of their assets, including acquisition, development, operations and exit. First Class & More , a subscription-based smart luxury travel service that allows members to enjoy luxury travel at insider prices.







The World's Finest Clubs , the world's leading nightlife concierge offers its members VIP access to the most exclusive nightlife venues around the world.

Contact: ASMALLWORLD AG

Jan V. Luescher, CEO

Seidengasse 20

8001 Zurich

Switzerland



