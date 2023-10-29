UNGA Adopts Jordan's Resolution Calling For An Immediate Humanitarian Truce In Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN – The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Friday adopted the Jordanian resolution calling for an“immediate, durable and sustained humanitarian truce” in Gaza.

The resolution demands all parties comply with international humanitarian law and“continuous, sufficient and unhindered” provision of essential supplies and services into the Gaza Strip, according to a statement released on the United Nations website.

The resolution also calls for the“immediate and unconditional release” of all civilians held captive as well as demanding their safety, well-being and humane treatment in compliance with international law.

The UNGA adopted Jordan's resolution, put on behalf of the Arab Group, with 120 votes in favour, 14 against and 45 abstentions,

The UN statement indicated that the resolution marks the first formal response of the United Nations to the hostilities since October 7, after the Security Council failed on four occasions to reach consensus on any action.

At the 10th Emergency Special Session of the UNGA in New York on Thursday, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi urged the UNGA to pass the resolution regarding the war on Gaza that Jordan, on behalf of the Arab countries, put forward to achieve peace, and compliance with international law.

Safadi said in his speech that the draft resolution simply seeks what the United Nations was established to achieve: peace, and compliance with international law.

Addressing the UNGA on Thursday, Safadi said“let the passing of the draft resolution be a message to Palestinians suffering the inferno of this Israeli war on them, let it be a message that the international community sees them, feel their pain and believes that Palestinian lives matter too.”