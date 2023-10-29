Kalamassery Blasts: Alerts Issued In Delhi, Maharashtra And Tamil Nadu; Security Stepped Up

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Delhi Police on Sunday (October 29) heightened security measures in the national capital following an explosion at a convention center in Kalamassery, Kerala. Authorities are maintaining a vigilant presence in crowded areas as a precautionary measure. The Delhi Police Special Cell is maintaining close coordination with intelligence agencies and taking all information seriously.

Officials in Maharashtra have also improved security arrangements and implemented them in densely populated places in Mumbai and other places. Meanwhile, DGP Shankar Jiwal ordered to conduct intensive surveillance in the border districts of Tamil Nadu

Also read - Kalamassery blasts: Traces of IED found, explosives likely planted within tiffin box

Earlier today, a blast occurred during a convention of Jehovah's Witnesses in Kalamassery, located in Kerala's Ernakulam district. The explosion, which claimed one life and injured 37 others, was caused by an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) concealed within a tiffin box, according to initial reports.

Kerala's Director General of Police, Sheikh Darvesh Sahib, confirmed the use of an IED. A team from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) is on the scene to investigate the multiple explosions. Preliminary information suggests that low-intensity explosives were involved in these blasts.

The incident unfolded at 9:40 am within a church that had approximately 2,500 people in attendance. Notably, this event occurred shortly after former Hamas leader Khaled Mashal delivered a virtual address to a gathering in Malappuram, northern Kerala, where he urged activists from Jamait-e-Islami to take action against those who do not share their beliefs.

Also read -

Kalamassery blasts: NIA team at the spot, traces of low-intensity explosive found