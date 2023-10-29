Israel's Ministry of National Security issues warning over "nationalist attacks" targeting Israeli consumers

(MENAFN) Israel's Ministry of National Security has issued a warning regarding "nationalist attacks" targeting Israeli players on the popular online gaming platform Roblox. With almost half of the game's 65 million users being 12 years old or younger, concerns have been raised about offensive content and potentially inappropriate interactions within the game.



Reports have emerged of Israeli players encountering virtual avatars donning uniforms, weapons, and flags associated with Palestine and Saudi Arabia. The ministry is urging parents to report any offensive content or users directly to Roblox for removal.



Parents in Israel have shared concerns about their children witnessing reenactments of the Hamas attack on October 7 within the game. They are advising fellow parents to closely monitor their children's online activities and implement parental controls.



Roblox responded by emphasizing its community standards, which prohibit content endorsing violence, promoting terrorism, or expressing hatred towards individuals or groups. The platform assured swift action against any violations of these standards.



Currently, Roblox already censors certain phrases like 'Free Palestine', as well as keywords like 'Hamas' and some references to 'Jews'. Discussions involving political figures, parties, and sensitive geopolitical issues are also restricted within the game.



