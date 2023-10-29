Israel widens procedures in Gaza Strip

(MENAFN) In a recent briefing, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, spokesperson for the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), announced that Israeli ground forces are set to "expand" their operations in Gaza on Friday night. This comes after a series of limited raids into the strip over the past two days.



While no major offensive has been officially declared, this statement is the strongest indication yet that a ground invasion, which the IDF has been preparing for over three weeks, is imminent.

On Friday morning, the IDF reported that its tanks and infantry had entered central Gaza the previous day, targeting numerous "terrorist targets," including positions used for launching anti-tank missiles and operational headquarters. The operation also engaged Hamas fighters. The IDF emphasized that the forces withdrew without any casualties.



A video shared on social media by the IDF depicted helicopter gunships demolishing structures while troops and tanks engaged in firefights below. Hamas, on the other hand, asserted that its militants engaged the Israeli forces with gunfire and anti-tank missiles, compelling them to retreat back to Israeli territory.



Both Rear Admiral Hagari and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant have consistently warned in recent weeks that the IDF is prepared to launch a full-scale invasion of Gaza. Gallant emphasized on Sunday that "there will be no Hamas" left following the operation. The situation remains highly fluid, with the prospect of a significant escalation looming.



MENAFN29102023000045015687ID1107324533