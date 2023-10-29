Ukraine To Train Finnish Rescuers - Minister

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko of Ukraine and his Finnish counterpart Mari Rantanen agreed on setting up a training course for rescuers from Finland.
Klymenko reported the news via Telegram , Ukrinform saw.
"We agreed on setting up training for Finnish rescuers. Our colleagues are impressed by the performance of Ukrainian rescuers amid a full-scale invasion so they want to adopt the acquired practical experience," said the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine. Read also:
According to him, the priority tasks today include the protection of critical infrastructure facilities and ensuring the safety of civilians in the fall and winter. "And in this regard, too, we can count on Finland's support. According to Ms. Rantanen, more aid packages are already being formed," Klymenko emphasized.
As noted, Finland's aid is mostly focused on strengthening capabilities of Ukrainian rescuers. Early this week, the State Emergency Service received nine specialized vehicles, donated by Finland. Read also:
Klymenko also expressed his gratitude to the government and people of Finland for maintaining constant support and offering shelter to more than 64,000 Ukrainian citizens who fled Russia's war.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, the State Emergency Service received eight emergency vehicles as part of international technical assistance from the UK.
