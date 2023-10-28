Cruise Ship Crystal Symphony Makes Maiden Call At Old Doha Port

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The 2023-24 cruise season in Qatar begins today with the arrival of the ship Crystal Symphony at the Old Doha Port Cruise Terminal.



Mwani Qatar made this announcement adding that this is its maiden voyage to Qatar.

Owned by Crystal Cruises and flying the Bahamas flag, Crystal Symphony carried a total of 214 passengers and 475 crew members.

The luxury cruise ship was built in 1995 and measures 238 meters in length, 30 meters in width, with a draft of 8 meters.

Thousands of tourists are expected to arrives in the country as the new cruise season begins. A total of 81 cruises are expected to dock this season with eight ships set to make their maiden call.