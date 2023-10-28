Passenger Service Systems Market Is Expected To Reach Nearly US$ 21.9 Billion By 2032 Themarketpublicist

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) The Passenger Service System Industry sales study offers a comprehensive analysis on diverse features including production capacities, Passenger Service System demand, product developments, sales revenue generation and Passenger Service System market outlook across the globe.

The global passenger service system market is expected to grow at an astonishing CAGR of over 9.4% between 2022 and 2032, expected to be valued at US$ 21.9 Billion .

Key Companies Profiled



Hitit Computer Services A/S

Radixx International Inc.

Bravo Passenger Solutions Pte. Ltd.

Hexaware Technologies Ltd.

Intelisys Aviation Systems Inc.

SITA

Unisys Corp.

Sabre Corp.

IBS Software

AeroCRS Amadeus IT Group SA

Competitive Landscape

An increase in product functionality is a key reason behind the increasing demand for passenger service systems. Therefore, market players are increasing their R&D spending in order to launch new products in the market. Furthermore, both acquisitions & mergers, collaborations, and regulatory approvals are also crucial components of effective growth.



In September 2021, Biman implemented SabreSoni's Passenger Service System, which will allow it to transform into a digital airline, grow its revenue and improve the passenger experience. With the help of the new contract Biman will deploy SabreSonic Passenger Service System that will help them transform their business, drive revenue growth, and improve passenger experiences. As part of the deal, Biman has also chosen a number of Sabre solutions as well as renewed its global distribution agreement with Sabre to help meet the demands of modern day travellers, to avail their services across all points of sale, to optimize the acquisition of new customers, to enhance the value of its loyalty program, and to stimulate demand as the high-stakes market recovery gains traction. An advanced check-in management system, Amadeus Altéa Departure Control for Ground Handlers, was unveiled in December 2021 at Pulkovo International Airport in St. Petersburg, which welcomed almost 20 million passengers in 2019. The Amadeus solution uses a SaaS (software as a service) model that permits airlines to take advantage of an integrated check-in system without hosting their own systems directly at Pulkovo Airport. The Amadeus system provides a single, modern interface that will allow ground handling companies to offer services to any airline.

Key Market Segments Covered in Passenger Service System Market



Passenger Service System Market by Service Type :



Airline Reservation System



Airline Inventory System



Departure Control System



Internet Booking Engine Passenger Service System



Loyalty Layer Passenger Service System



Customer care Layer Passenger Service System



Airport Consulting Passenger Service System Ancillary Services Passenger Service System

