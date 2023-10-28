(MENAFN- Market Press Release) October 27, 2023 5:37 am - Quality Services From Apex Clean Air Are Like a Breath Of Fresh Air!

Denver, CO – Clean air is what families in Colorado Springs crave when they are facing hot summers. That's why Apex Clean Air are their go-to choice when it comes to ensuring their HVAC systems are primed and ready for anything.

Locally-owned and operated Apex Clean Air's engineers are trustworthy, knowledgeable, professional and friendly when it comes to fault-finding and maintenance coverage for HVAC units.

“By using the latest techniques, technologies and quality products, we can help families achieve lower energy costs and the healthiest quality air possible by increasing the HVAC system's efficiency,” said company owner Michael Ehinger.

Their team is also knowledgeable as to where problems may lie and take their jobs seriously because it can come down to improving someone's quality of life. Studies show that 1 out of 5 Americans suffer from allergies caused by substances found in the home and office.

If a system isn't kept updated, homeowners could risk a build-up of bacteria, fungi, and pollen over time in the HVAC unit. For those with medical conditions, such as bronchitis or asthma, an ageing AC unit can threaten their health as they can be highly susceptible to lung infections or asthmatic flare-ups.

When you call in an Apex Clean Air technician, they will seek to go above and beyond expectations to explain all the pricing and services they provide. Once they arrive, they will do an in-depth walkthrough of a system and break down any additional pricing.

Once work has started, they provide what an industry-leading experience looks and feels like.

Each supply vent, return vent, and main trunk line will be individually brushed and vacuumed until their standard of excellence is met, with the provision of before and after photos.

When a full inspection is completed, the technician will go over the size, condition, and any concerns with your HVAC system with a comprehensive checklist so you know exactly what, if anything, needs to be done to protect your system.

"Your heating and air conditioning system is often one of the most complicated and extensive systems in your home,” he said.“But when it stops working, you'll know soon enough! As many residents know, air conditioning is essential and without a properly functioning unit, your home can become hot and uncomfortable.”

Their comprehensive HVAC services have received many five-star testimonials from many satisfied clients. May Ellen commented:“The two gentlemen who just cleaned my air ducts and dryer vent couldn't have been nicer or more helpful. They arrived promptly and completed the work very efficiently. All areas were clean when they left. And they offered very helpful advice to me regarding the filters for my energy-efficient furnace.

“I am so glad I took advantage of their online coupon, or I would not have known who to call to clean my vents and dryer; there are so many companies out there... I will highly recommend Apex Clean Air Heating & Air Conditioning to everyone I know. If I could rate this company with 10 stars, I would do that.”

Jordan Hansen added:“The technician was great. He was informative and did a very good job. I can already tell a difference in my air quality. Since having my air ducts cleaned my son no longer has to use his inhaler inside our home. Our air quality is outstanding.”

