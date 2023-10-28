Call To Free All Human Rights Defenders After Matiullah Wesa's Release

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The Special Rapporteur on Human Rights of the United Nations Human Rights Council has welcomed the release of Matiullah Wesa, the founder of the“Rah-e-Qalam” organization and an education activist, and has called for the freedom of all human rights defenders in Afghanistan.

Richard Bennett, the Special Rapporteur on Human Rights of the United Nations, has requested the immediate and unconditional release of all individuals detained“arbitrarily for defending their rights and the rights of others.”

Simultaneously, Rina Amiri, the Special Representative for Women and Human Rights of America in Afghanistan, has also expressed support for Matiullah Wesa's release and has called for the immediate freedom of other detained individuals to defend their rights. She stated that Matiullah Wesa“should never have been imprisoned for promoting the right to education for Afghan girls” and expressed her relief at his release.

The Special Representative for Women and Human Rights of America in Afghanistan, once again, emphasized the immediate release of all Afghans who have been unjustly detained for the courageous defence of their rights.

Thomas West, the Special Representative for America in Afghanistan, also expressed his support for Matiullah Wesa's freedom, along with his colleagues in the human rights sector, and continued to call for the freedom of all human rights defenders in Afghanistan.

Ataullah Wesa, Matiullah's brother, announced on his social media account that he had been released after 215 days.

However, some human rights activists and well-known members of Afghan civil society remain in prison.

