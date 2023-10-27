Dia De Los Muertos: Celebrate Life With A Genuine Crystal Skull

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dia de los Muertos – Crystal Skulls Altar Representation

Dia de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, is a time to remember our ancestors . Crystal skulls can act as conduits to connect with loved ones.

BLAINE, WA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Dia de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, is a Mexican holiday that celebrates life itself. It is a time to remember, and honor loved ones who have passed away, and to celebrate the continuity of life.This Dia de los Muertos, have a real crystal skull in your ofrenda (offering). It's the perfect way to remember and honor ancestors. For centuries, the crystal skull has been used as a tool for divination and spiritual guidance. Today, they are also used as a way to connect with the spirit world.Dia de los Muertos is a heartfelt homage to departed loved ones and ancestors. Yet, it is anything but somber; it is a joyous and colorful celebration of life. Streets come alive with revelers donning skull masks, dancing in joyful tribute to those who've passed. Elaborately adorned skulls find their place on altars dedicated to the departed, and "Sugar Skulls," inscribed with the names of cherished individuals, are lovingly consumed by family and friends. Tequila flows freely, and decorative Skull Tequila bottles become sought-after items at this time.Amidst these festivities, genuine crystal skulls hold a profound significance . While crystal skulls are symbols of vitality, they can also serve as "memorial" objects, offering solace and peace for those navigating the loss of a loved one. They become vessels for treasured memories and the enduring love connected to those special individuals. Moreover, crystal skulls can act as conduits to connect with loved ones who've crossed over, opening gateways to higher dimensions, whether through meditation or heightened intuitive communication with realms beyond.Over five centuries ago, when Spanish Conquistadors set foot in the Mayan Lands of Central Mexico, they bore witness to a remarkable ritual that seemed to defy death itself. This enduring tradition, spanning at least 3,000 years, withstood attempts at erasure by the Spanish colonizers and lives on today as Dia de los Muertos on November 1st & 2nd, standing as a vibrant counterpart to North America's Halloween.For those who celebrate the Day of the Dead, loved ones are never truly lost, as they come to visit annually to revel in these joyful festivities. Likewise, a crystal skull can serve as an eternal reminder of a loved one, allowing their energy to be a constant and comforting companion on the journey of life ever after.Crystal skulls often draw people during moments of significant change and transition in their lives, particularly when a beloved individual has departed. A Rose Quartz Crystal Skull, renowned for its heart-healing properties, can sooth the wounds of past and present grief, filling the heart with the love of those remembered. Amethyst Crystal Skulls can facilitate communication with loved ones beyond the veil, forging connections with spiritual guides, the divine, and higher realms of consciousness. For those seeking profound personal transformation, a Nuummite Crystal Skull may serve as the ideal catalyst, propelling individuals forward toward the future they desire. A Quartz Crystal Skull is a powerful amplifier attuning to All That Is, like a cosmic crystal radio.Dia de los Muertos and its associated traditions serves as a reminder of our loved ones who have passed. Crystal skulls, with their mystic qualities, allow to honor the departed and keep their memory alive. In celebration of Dia de los Muertos, CrystalSkulls is offering a huge sale on thousands of crystal skulls, so people can experience the comforting energy of a genuine crystal skull for themselves.“Dia de los Muertos is a very special time for Mexicans and Mexican-Americans,” according to CrystalSkulls“It is a time to remember our loved ones and to celebrate life. We are proud to offer our customers the opportunity to purchase a genuine crystal skull at a discounted price, so they can experience the power of these amazing objects for themselves.”Whether one is of Mexican heritage or not, the Dia de los Muertos is a time to reflect on the cycle of life and death, and to celebrate the lives of those lost. A genuine crystal skull could be the perfect way to commemorate this special relationship.

