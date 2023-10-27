Russian Army Kills 510 Children In Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Ukraine, as of the morning of October 27, 510 children were killed and 1,139 others were injured as a result of the full-scale aggression of the Russian Federation.

The Office of the Prosecutor General reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"More than 1,649 children have been injured in Ukraine as a result of the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation. As of the morning of October 27, according to official information from juvenile prosecutors, 510 children were killed and more than 1,139 were injured of varying severity," the statement reads.

Russians already injure 1,139in Ukraine

These numbers are not final. Work is underway to establish them in the areas of hostilities, on the temporarily occupied and liberated territories.

Most children were injured in the Donetsk region - 492, Kharkiv - 304, Kherson - 132, Kyiv - 129, Zaporizhzhia - 99, Mykolaiv - 97, Dnipro - 96, Chernihiv - 72, Luhansk - 67.

On October 26, a 16-year-old boy died as a result of hostile shelling in the village of Pozhnya, in the Okhtyrka district, in the Sumy region.

Drawings of Ukrainian POWs'exhibited in Council of Europe

As reported, more than 800 children accompanied by their parents are being compulsorily evacuated from 23 settlements in the Kherson region.