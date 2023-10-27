Milaha Joins Global Project Logistics Network

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula
Doha, Qatar: Qatar Navigation (''Milaha''), a Qatar-based industry leader providing maritime and logistics solutions, is proud to announce its latest move to bolster its international project logistics reach by becoming a member of the prestigious Global Project Logistics Network (GPLN).
This strategic move signifies a significant expansion of the company's international footprint in project-related logistics.
The GPLN is a prestigious and influential organization specializing in shipping and logistics solutions. Milaha's inclusion in this network will have a transformative impact on its operations by strengthening its logistics capabilities and opening new avenue for partnerships and marketing opportunities, thus enabling Milaha to provide comprehensive logistics project solutions on a global scale.
Furthermore, Milaha's participation in GPLN will facilitate valuable connections with logistics professionals and project cargo experts across the world, fostering the development of a strong and interconnected logistics community.
Becoming a GPLN member alongside renowned logistics partners, industry experts, and fellow international logistics professionals will play a pivotal role.
MENAFN27102023000063011010ID1107316740
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.