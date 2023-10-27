Milaha Joins Global Project Logistics Network

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Navigation (''Milaha''), a Qatar-based industry leader providing maritime and logistics solutions, is proud to announce its latest move to bolster its international project logistics reach by becoming a member of the prestigious Global Project Logistics Network (GPLN).

This strategic move signifies a significant expansion of the company's international footprint in project-related logistics.

The GPLN is a prestigious and influential organization specializing in shipping and logistics solutions. Milaha's inclusion in this network will have a transformative impact on its operations by strengthening its logistics capabilities and opening new avenue for partnerships and marketing opportunities, thus enabling Milaha to provide comprehensive logistics project solutions on a global scale.

Furthermore, Milaha's participation in GPLN will facilitate valuable connections with logistics professionals and project cargo experts across the world, fostering the development of a strong and interconnected logistics community.

Becoming a GPLN member alongside renowned logistics partners, industry experts, and fellow international logistics professionals will play a pivotal role.