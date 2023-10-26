Chlorhexidine Gluconate (CHG) Wipes Market Set To Expand At 4% CAGR Themarketpublicist

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) The Chlorhexidine Gluconate (CHG) wipes market valued at US$ 44.6 billion in 2023, is projected to reach US$ 67 billion by the conclusion of 2033. This growth is anticipated to occur at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4% from 2023 to 2033.

The Chlorhexidine Gluconate (CHG) wipes market has witnessed substantial growth in recent years due to the growing awareness about infection control and hygiene in healthcare settings. CHG wipes, infused with the antiseptic agent chlorhexidine gluconate, are widely used for pre-operative skin preparation, central line insertion, and daily bathing in hospitals and other healthcare facilities. The market's steady expansion can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of healthcare-associated infections, which necessitate robust measures for infection control.

Get Free Sample Copy of This Report:

Market Opportunity:

The CHG wipes market presents significant opportunities for growth in the foreseeable future. The global healthcare industry's increasing emphasis on patient safety and infection control, especially in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, has spurred the demand for high-quality disinfectant products. CHG wipes have gained prominence for their proven efficacy against a broad spectrum of microorganisms, including bacteria, fungi, and viruses. Their convenience, ease of use, and long-lasting effects make them a preferred choice in healthcare settings. Moreover, the rising aging population and the subsequent surge in chronic diseases are expected to fuel the demand for CHG wipes as they are essential in preventing infections in patients with compromised immune systems.

Market Challenges:

Despite its promising growth, the CHG wipes market faces several challenges. One of the primary challenges is the cost associated with manufacturing CHG wipes. The production of high-quality CHG wipes requires sophisticated technology and quality control, which can result in elevated production costs. This cost factor may limit the adoption of CHG wipes, particularly in lower-income healthcare facilities. Additionally, regulatory compliance and the need for standardized formulations across different regions can present challenges for manufacturers looking to expand their global footprint. Ensuring that CHG wipes meet regulatory requirements and quality standards is a continual concern.

Key Players:



Cardinal Health (NYSE: CAH )

Pal International

BD

PDI Limited

3M (NYSE: MMM )

Carenow Medical Pvt. Ltd.

GAMA Healthcare Ltd.

Lernapharm Inc. Becton Dickinson

Competitive Landscape:

In order to enhance their product offerings, manufacturers of chlorhexidine gluconate wipes primarily employ various strategies such as technology launches, acquisitions, and R&D operations. To expand their product catalog of skin antiseptic wipes, these companies utilize tactics such as new authorizations, launches, business growth, and acquisitions. Key market participants in this sector include 3M, Ecolab, BD, Afton Pharma, Basic Pharma Life Science Pvt. Ltd., and H&R Healthcare Ltd.

In February 2019, Medline introduced the ReadyPrep CHG pre-op skin antiseptic wipes, which contain a chlorhexidine gluconate dose. Chlorhexidine gluconate, a highly effective antiseptic renowned for its ability to eliminate infection-causing bacteria from the skin, is pre-saturated in the ReadyPrep CHG cloth at a concentration of 2%.

Key Segments of Chlorhexidine Gluconate Wipes Industry



By Type :



CHG Bath Wipes

CHG Alcohol-based Wipes

By Application :



Surgical Site Infections



Central Line-associated Bloodstream Infections



Catheter-associated Urinary Tract Infections

Lens Cleansers

By Concentration :



2%

5%

By Distribution Channel :



Hospitals & Retail Pharmacies

Online Platforms

By Region :



North America



Latin America



Europe



Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:

About Fact :

We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client's satisfaction.

Contact:

US Sales Office

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400 Rockville, MD 20852

United States Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232 (D)

Sales Team:

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | YouTube



