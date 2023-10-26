Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi Conducts UAE's First Robot-Assisted Kidney Transplants

(MENAFN- Mid-East)

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, part of the M42 network, and Cleveland Clinic colleagues in the U.S. have conducted three robot-assisted kidney transplants for the first time in the UAE, marking a significant milestone for the regional healthcare landscape.

The procedures were conducted on three UAE National patients diagnosed with end-stage renal illness, underscoring Abu Dhabi's commitment to transforming the healthcare sector through advanced technologies.

The three operations were the outcome of the collaborative effort of Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi's Dr. Bashir Sankari, Institute Chair of the Surgical Subspecialties Institute, and Dr. Waleed Hassen, Department Chair of Urology, as well as the experts at Cleveland Clinic located in the U.S., Dr. Georges-Pascal Haber, Professor and Enterprise Chair of Urology and Dr. Mohamed Eltemamy, Lead Robotic and Kidney Transplant Surgeon.

Dr. Georges-Pascal Haber, Professor and Enterprise Chair of Urology and Chair of the Glickman Urological Institute at Cleveland Clinic, said:“The collaborative achievement of performing three complex kidney transplants using robotic surgeries in the UAE highlights the advancement we have made in living related transplantation. Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi is at the forefront of delivering complex, technologically enhanced, world-class care to patients in the UAE and in the region and we are proud to be their partners in introducing such cutting-edge innovation to enhance patient outcomes and save more lives.”

The robotic surgical system employed for these procedures allows for highly precise and minimally invasive surgeries, offering benefits such as reduced pain, minimal blood loss, smaller scars, shorter recovery times, reduced risk of infection and improved clinical outcomes-representing a paradigm shift in the field of medicine and healthcare. The surgeon controls a console that provides a 3D high-definition view of the surgical site. Specialized instruments, attached to robotic arms, mimic the movements of the surgeon with a greater range of motion and finer control. The surgeon's commands are translated in real-time to carry out highly intricate procedures with matchless accuracy.

Dr. Bashir Sankari, Institute Chair, Urology, Surgical Subspecialties Institute at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, said:“As the first and only multi organ transplant center in the country, we continue to invest in innovative technologies and expertise, delivering unparalleled patient experiences and outcomes. The adoption of robot-assisted kidney transplantation reaffirms our position as an innovator in healthcare, elevating the overall standard of medical practice both locally and in the wider region. This is a promising option for patients with end-stage kidney disease and brings new opportunities for personalized care.”

In 2019, Cleveland Clinic marked a significant milestone with the world's first successful robotic single-port kidney transplant. Initially developed for prostatectomies and kidney cancer procedures, the innovative approach has been adapted for kidney transplant patients with the primary objective of minimizing incision size and post-surgery discomfort.

About Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi:

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, part of the M42 network, is a multispecialty hospital on Al Maryah Island in Abu Dhabi, UAE. Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi is a unique and unparalleled extension of US-based Cleveland Clinic's model of care, specifically designed to address a range of complex and critical care requirements unique to the Abu Dhabi population.

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi has the following Institutes and Departments: Heart, Vascular & Thoracic, Neurology, Digestive Disease, Eye, Respiratory, Critical Care, Oncology, Transplant, Surgical Subspecialties, Medical Subspecialties, Emergency Medicine, Anesthesiology, Pathology & Laboratory Medicine, Imaging, Quality & Patient Safety, Clinical & Nursing, Research and Education Departments. In all, more than 50 medical and surgical specialties are represented at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi.

The campus is also home to a stand-alone and dedicated cancer center, Fatima bint Mubarak Center. The state-of-the-art, facility provides patients with access to diagnostics and treatment options through world-class facilities across 24 clinical departments that include a range of cancer subspecialities and programs: Blood Cancers, Breast Cancers​​, Endocrine Cancers​​, Gastrointestinal Cancers​, Genitourinary Cancers​, Gynecological Cancers, Head and Neck Cancers​, Neurological Cancers, Thoracic Cancers, Ophthalmological Cancers and Soft Tissue Cancers among others.

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi provides patients in the region direct access to world's best healthcare providers and Cleveland Clinic's unique model of care that includes state-of-the-art amenities and world-class service standards, closer to home.

M42 is an Abu Dhabi-based, global tech-enabled healthcare company operating at the forefront of medical advancement.

About Cleveland Clinic:

Cleveland Clinic is a nonprofit multispecialty academic medical center that integrates clinical and hospital care with research and education. Located in Cleveland, Ohio, it was founded in 1921 by four renowned physicians with a vision of providing outstanding patient care based upon the principles of cooperation, compassion and innovation. Cleveland Clinic has pioneered many medical breakthroughs, including coronary artery bypass surgery and the first face transplant in the United States. Cleveland Clinic is consistently recognized in the U.S. and throughout the world for its expertise and care. Among Cleveland Clinic's 77,000 employees worldwide are more than 5,658 salaried physicians and researchers, and 19,000 registered nurses and advanced practice providers, representing 140 medical specialties and subspecialties. Cleveland Clinic is a 6,699-bed health system that includes a 173-acre main campus near downtown Cleveland, 23 hospitals, more than 275 outpatient facilities, including locations in northeast Ohio; southeast Florida; Las Vegas, Nevada; Toronto, Canada; Abu Dhabi, UAE; and London, England. In 2022, there were 12.8 million outpatient encounters, 303,000 hospital admissions and observations, and 270,000 surgeries and procedures throughout Cleveland Clinic's health system. Patients came for treatment from every state and 185 countries. Visit us at clevelandclinic .