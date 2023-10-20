A Multi-Talented Musical Force Makes A Striking Comeback Gtall Stuns With”Community Revolution In Progress”

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

A compelling presence in the world of Hip Hop and R&B, GTall's resurgence presents a unique perspective through hard-hitting verses

LONG BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- GTall, an artist whose talents are as diverse as the communities he aims to inspire, is back with a formidable new record. The pulsating heart of 4th Waiver Records, this Long Beach legend is mesmerizing masses with his multitude of talents to create an album that promises to be a game-changer.GTall, also known as Benjamin A Brooks Jr., is a man of many personas and talents. More than just a rapper, GTall's work presents the unbridled, raw image of an exhilarating and symphonic artistry. Under the banner of 4W (4th Waiver Records), this renaissance artist dons multiple hats, quite literally, and each one represents a different facet of his immense talent.The artist's many divergent faces include Gtall- the Rapper, OG Slinky Loc- the Singer, Dj Fatsac-the Radio Personality, and finally 2Tall- the Producer. His latest musical endeavor, aptly titled-“Community Revolution in Progress ,” is set to shake the very foundation of music. This album isn't just about beats and rhymes. Rather, it challenges existing norms and passionately advocates for change.The record forms a daring critique of the issues plaguing urban communities across the nation – the violence, the struggles, and the undeniable strength that resides within. But what's truly remarkable through the artist's creative process is the subtlety with which GTall approaches these issues.Through his music, the eclectic artist manages to tackle societal problems head-on, all while infusing his tracks with energy and humor.“Community Revolution in Progress” is bold, upfront, and an ingenious release which takes the artist's works to a whole new level.GTall has also pulled in some major mainstream heavyweights to help amplify his message, with a number of collaborations that are featured within“Community Revolution in Progress.” Audiences can also expect a number of stunning features from the likes of Too Short, Chris Brown, Riff Raff, and other contemporary artists.Brace yourself for a magnetizing new era in music and a new dawn in community activism with GTall and his album“Community Revolution in Progress!” Check Out G-Tall on ReverbNation and follow the artist's journey on Instagram where he shares not just music but a powerful message of change!###ABOUTGTall's journey into the music industry dates back to the early '90s. The talented artist has been diligently honing his craft for decades, striving to attain his big break. With his new record,“Community Revolution in Progress”, the artist is on the precipice of not only a fascinating breakthrough but also a definitive transformation of Hip Hop and R&B.The artist's ability to use music as a vessel for delivering important social messages is what sets him apart from all other contemporaries. GTall's music can be found on ReverbNation, where he's already attracting a fervent following, eager to hear his forthcoming masterpiece!LINKSFacebook:Instagram:YouTube:Reverbnation:

