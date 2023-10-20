Jobdiva Integrates With Hireright To Transform Background Screening

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- JobDiva, a leading global Applicant Tracking System provider, is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with HireRight, a global leader in technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions. This collaboration aims to offer an integrated solution that will simplify the hiring process for mutual customers.JobDiva's award-winning Applicant Tracking System is known for optimizing staffing agencies' recruitment processes and helping to empower recruiters to make the best placements. On the other hand, HireRight provides extensive background screening services, including identity verification, criminal and arrest monitoring, and drug and health screening.Through their new partnership, JobDiva and HireRight offer a seamless, bi-directional integration that brings process efficiency for both the recruiter and the candidate and a streamlined background screening process..Initiation of background screening orders from within JobDiva – Recruiters can initiate and receive real-time status updates on employment background checks and drug tests directly within JobDiva, significantly improving workflows and decision-making timelines..One-Click Report Viewing with Single Sign-On – JobDiva's single sign-on feature to HireRight ensures recruiters have crucial data at their fingertips..Enhanced Candidate Experience – The combined platform puts the candidate experience first by offering a fully digital, mobile-optimized candidate process that reflects an employer's branding.“This partnership is a testament to JobDiva's and HireRight's commitment to providing innovative solutions for smart hiring decisions,” says Gus Samra, Chief Revenue Officer at JobDiva.“We are looking forward to helping all our mutual customers leverage this integrated solution for optimal recruitment and background screening performance.”“We are thrilled to be partnering with JobDiva to help streamline the background screening experience for staffing agencies using both of our services,” said Mary O'Loughlin, Executive Vice President of the Americas at HireRight.“Through our integration, mutual customers can easily initiate background screening orders and receive real-time order status updates through JobDiva's platform, helping to drive efficiency in the vital screening stage of the recruitment process.”For more information about JobDiva and HireRight's integration, visit and .About JobDivaJobDiva is a global leader in Talent Acquisition, Talent Management and Applicant Tracking technology, delivered as an AI-powered SaaS solution to the staffing and recruitment industry.About HireRightHireRight is a leading global provider of technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions. We provide comprehensive background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for approximately 37,000 customers across the globe. We offer our services via a unified global software and data platform that tightly integrates into our customers' human capital management systems, enabling highly effective and efficient workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring. In 2022, we screened over 24 million job applicants, employees, and contractors for our customers and processed over 107 million screens. For more information, visit .Media ContactHireRight: Tom Sayer

