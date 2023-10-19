Metal Building Systems Are The Stars Of New MBMA Video Series,“Travels With Tony”

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Starshine Texas -- a new event venue deep in the heart of Houston.

The Metal Building Manufacturers Association (MBMA) has produced the first in a new video series,“Travels with Tony.”

MBMA General Manager Tony Bouquot during production of the Starshine Texas video.

Video series follows Tony Bouquot, MBMA general manager, as he visits unique and inspiring metal building systems around the country.

- Tony BouquotCLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Metal Building Manufacturers Association (MBMA) has produced the first in a new video series,“Travels with Tony .” This series follows Tony Bouquot, MBMA general manager, as he visits unique and inspiring metal building systems around the country. The inaugural two-and-a-half-minute video highlights Starshine Texas, an events center in Houston, and is available on MBMA's YouTube channel, @MBMAMedia .“Our Building Systems members produce some amazing metal building systems,” notes Bouquot,“and I get to see them when I visit companies across the country. We thought this would be a great opportunity for others to see, in a fun and lighthearted way, some of these great facilities. Additionally, if you have a unique metal building that may be a good place to visit, contact us and we'll see if we can film a future episode there.”The first video in the new series follows along as Tony pays a visit to Starshine Texas, which includes a 10,000-square-foot metal building sitting on 25 wooded acres in the heart of Houston.“A metal building is an ideal choice for the facility and it showcases the possibilities of this popular building type,” Bouquot says.“It has a soaring roof, open layout that can be modified for various group sizes, custom walls with a warm wood interior, plenty of windows, and a large, overhead door that can open up and welcome the outdoors in."Upcoming videos will visit a variety of metal buildings in different settings across the country, and MBMA plans to produce two to three new episodes each year. In addition to“Travels with Tony,” there are more than 30 videos available to view for free at MBMA's YouTube channel, ._________Founded in 1956, MBMA serves manufacturers and suppliers as it works to promote the metal building systems industry. For over 60 years, its membership has supplied high-quality buildings for use in commercial, retail, office, industrial, institutional, and other end uses. The association provides a wealth of useful information on its website, MBMA, for anyone who works with or is interested in metal building systems. Resources include technical materials, research reports, videos, and design guides. The MBMA blog provides the most current research and ideas to propel the industry. MBMA also provides graduate and undergraduate educational resources at MBMAeducation.

