Scholz Says Putin's Statements On Middle Eastern Conflict“Cynical”

The statements made by the Russian president on the large number of civilian victims in the event if the Palestinian-Israeli confrontation continues are extremely cynical.

This was stated by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz during an address to the Bundestag on Thursday, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“I am more than indignant at how the Russian president warns people everywhere that the result of a military confrontation there can be a large number of civilian casualties. Nothing can really be more cynical than that,” Scholz said.

At the same time, he was "very moved” by how President Volodymyr Zelensky found clear words about this war and victims of violence.

"This is very important because it comes from the solidarity of those who themselves are abused from the outside and who have the right to defend and protect themselves," the Chancellor said.

He added that during the meeting of the European Council on October 26-27 in Brussels, EU leaders will consult how they can continue to support Ukraine. Currently, it is first and foremost about specific assistance throughout winter. Germany, in particular, is preparing a winter package that covers various aspects, especially what is needed to protect the country from air strikes. Scholz mentioned in this context an additional Patriot system, new IRIS-T and Gepard air defense systems and the required ammunition for them.

"For us, this is about what we do for Ukraine to help them protect themselves from horrific missile attacks, from drones – from all that is targeting civilian infrastructure," said the head of the German government.

Brussels, he said, will also discuss further financial support for the Ukrainian budget.

"Our position is clear: we have to guarantee this assistance for the financial stability of the state as Europeans ... Not everything can be decided by allocating more money, there should be a change in priorities," said Scholz, who intends to raise this issue next week.

Chancellor also spoke about his recent visit to the Middle East. He became the first leader to visit Tel Aviv after the Hamas terrorist attack.