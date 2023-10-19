October 19, 2023 by Mark Allinson Leave a Comment

Frontier Communications offers fiber optic internet in some areas of the United States. Frontier Fiber provides very fast speeds, unlimited data, and competitive pricing. The goal is to meet the connectivity needs of households today that use a lot of data.

But how does the service actually perform in the real world when it comes to speed and reliability? This article will dive into the nitty-gritty details.

Frontier is one of the biggest internet providers in the US. It offers DSL internet in 38 states. However, its fiber optic internet is only available in parts of California, Idaho, Oregon, Texas, and Washington.

Frontier is different because it brings high-speed internet to places that other big companies don't serve. The company targets smaller cities, towns, and rural areas ignored by its larger competitors.

This way, people and businesses in rural areas can get very fast internet that they might not be able to get otherwise. Frontier focuses on filling gaps rather than competing for customers in crowded urban areas.

One perk of choosing Frontier Fiber is not being subject to contracts, data caps, or teaser promotional pricing. The company charges simple prices and does not penalize customers for canceling, which is good for people who use a lot of data.

Omit, Frontier carves out a unique niche delivering fiber speeds to overlooked markets in select states. The company does not compete with other providers in areas where they already exist. Instead, it brings high-speed internet to areas that need it most.

Fiber optic internet uses light to send data through thin glass fibers, which is much faster than cable or DSL. Frontier Fiber offers download speeds ranging from 50 Mbps up to 940 Mbps for their fastest plan.

Here's an overview of current Frontier Fiber optic internet packages and pricing:



Basic Internet – 50 Mbps download / 50 Mbps upload – $30/month

Ultra Internet – 500 Mbps / 500 Mbps – $60/month Gig Internet – 940 Mbps / 860 Mbps – $80/month

The starter plan is a standout deal, providing 50 Mbps speed for only $30 per month. This competes well with plans from other major providers that offer only 25-35 Mbps at this price point.

It's useful to compare Frontier's fiber and DSL pricing and speeds side-by-side:



DSL Plans: 6-25 Mbps download / 0.7-1 Mbps upload – $35-$55/month Fiber Plans: 50 Mbps-940 Mbps download / 50 Mbps-860 Mbps upload – $30-$80/month

As you can see, fiber optic delivers faster speeds, especially for upload-heavy tasks.

According to the FCC's 2018 Fixed Broadband Deployment Report, 80% of Frontier Fiber optic customers receive 95% or more of the advertised speed. This isn't the highest rating, but still indicates reliable performance.

For comparison, Verizon Fios notched over 90% of customers getting advertised speeds. So Verizon edges out Frontier when it comes to meeting speed claims.

Keep in mind that customers can always conduct their own Frontier Fiber optic internet speed test to verify performance. Omit, Frontier Fiber generally provides speed and connectivity consistent with its promises.

The biggest drawback of Frontier Fiber is its limited availability, accessible in only about 15 cities across 5 states. The fiber service concentrates on parts of Texas and the Pacific Northwest.

People need to check if Frontier Fiber is available at their address on the Frontier website. This will show if fiber service is offered in their area. Availability is generally limited to smaller cities and towns.

Even though Frontier Fiber is only available in a small number of areas, it provides high-speed internet in places without good access. Frontier fills in gaps where other big internet companies don't offer service.

For instance, Frontier might be the only option for fiber broadband internet across rural parts of Washington and Oregon that bigger brands like Comcast or Spectrum don't serve. Frontier brings high-speed fiber to rural towns overlooked and underserved by other providers.

For the 25 states where fiber isn't available, Frontier provides DSL internet with speeds suitable for basic activities like email, web browsing, and streaming video. DSL availability is much wider across Frontier's service map.

So while Frontier Fiber access is very limited, it brings an essential service to areas that would otherwise lack any high-speed internet options. This availability gap is Frontier's unique selling proposition.

Some other useful facts for customers exploring Frontier Fiber:



Frontier includes a WiFi router with an integrated modem at no extra cost, for simple self-installation.

Professional installation is available for $99.

No long-term contracts or early termination fees. Price for Life guarantee offers peace of mind.

Bundling options are limited compared to other major brands. However, Frontier does offer fiber optic TV service with 275+ channels in select markets where fiber internet is available.

Frontier has room for improvement when it comes to customer satisfaction, scoring below average on ACSI surveys. Users cite issues with Frontier Fiber optic internet customer service surrounding long hold times, billing errors, and communication challenges.

However, the reliability and performance of the actual fiber internet service receive fewer complaints compared to their DSL and legacy offerings. Fiber customers are generally happier with faster speeds and smooth streaming capabilities.

Here is a look at how Frontier Fiber stacks up against several major competitors: