Navratri 2023-7 places to enjoy Ramleela in Delhi NCR

Ramleela, a reenactment of the life and story of Lord Rama, is a popular cultural event in Delhi-NCR during the festival of Dussehra. Here are seven places where you can enjoy Ramleela in Delhi-NCR.

This ground in Noida is known for its elaborate Ramleela performances, complete with vibrant costumes, impressive sets, and cultural events.

The Dussehra Ground in Dwarka hosts a lively Ramleela performance every year, drawing many devotees and spectators.

The Noida Stadium hosts a well-organized Ramleela event with professional actors, grand sets, and a festive atmosphere. It's a popular choice for families in Noida.

Located near Mandi House in central Delhi, Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra is renowned for its artistic and traditional Ramleela performances.

Another famous Ramleela performance occurs at the Red Fort Ground, organized by the Lav Kush Ramlila Committee. It is known for its vibrant performances and impressive sets.

The Lal Quila Maidan in Ghaziabad, across the border from Delhi, hosts a lively Ramleela with professional actors, elaborate sets, and cultural performances.

The Ramleela ground near Red Fort in Old Delhi hosts one of the city's most famous and elaborate performances. The grandeur of the venue and the skilled actors make it a must-see.