The Adora POS system helps make the pizzeria restaurant business successful, but it also makes staff training easy.

ROSEVILLE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The popular and raved-about Adora POS restaurant management tool brings innovative, state-of-the-art efficiency to the pizza restaurant business. And pizzeria POS provider Adora POS makes employee onboarding a breeze.

“Our dynamic, cloud-based system revolutionizes the face-to-face customer and online ordering experience,” says Kevin Wendland, President, and spokesperson for Adora POS.

“But working with the system and using it effectively is critical. The Adora POS makes staff training easy, and it only takes minutes to properly train employees about the platform's various important features.”

Adora Founder & CEO Sharli Younan explains,“We understand how important the POS system is to the pizzeria restaurant, and it is designed to make the processes easy and to help grow the business. We're constantly evolving, scaling, and adding new features.

“A key aspect of our system is working seamlessly on any browser. It is intuitive, color-coded, and involves fewer clicks to fulfill orders. But, to maximize the value and the benefits of Adora POS, the restaurant staff must know how to properly use it and work with it.

“Our system is designed for employees to learn properly,” Kevin Wendland emphasizes.“Most importantly for staff efficiency and morale, it is easy. It takes just 15 minutes of training for employees to learn how to work with Adora POS.”

The pizzeria restaurant client feedback about the positive business impact and the ease of staff training is the ultimate testimonial.

“Adora POS is a powerful partner in our business. We have used multiple POS systems over the years and Adora is more reliable and capable than anything else we have encountered. We have very busy restaurants, and this system has no issues handling the workload and massive amounts of data.”

“Adora POS has met all needs, from the initial install to training and ongoing service support. The Adora team understands my team's needs and their customer service team is top-notch and has exceeded expectations.”

For more information, please visit and adorapos/about

About Adora POS

Adora POS specializes in corporate and franchise restaurant POS. We are a cloud-based system supporting face-to-face customer ordering, online ordering, delivery, kitchen, marketing, security, and all restaurant management tools necessary to effectively manage your restaurant business. Our features include ease of operation, simple and efficient order entry, 24/7 personalized support, fully integrated online ordering, and call center and remote management access.

Contact Details:

1328 Blue Oaks Blvd

Suite 180

Roseville, CA 95678

United States

Kevin Wendland

Adora POS

+1 877-514-1428

email us here

