In Bakhmut, Ukrainian Special Forces Fighters Use Drone To Disable Russian Electronic Warfare

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Soldiers of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Bakhmut, the Donetsk region, have disabled a means of electronic warfare of the Russian invaders.

The command of the Special Operations Forces reported this on Facebook and posted a video, Ukrinform reported.

The enemy is actively using electronic warfare means on the front line, but Ukrainian defenders know how to counteract them.

"For example, in Bakhmut, operators of the 8th Regiment of the Special Forces discovered an antenna used by the enemy as a directed-energy electronic warfare device. They disabled it with the help of an attack drone," the statement said.

Enemy equipment worth $1 damaged with FPV drones indirection

As Ukrinform reported earlier, special forces of the Cyber Security Department of the Security Service of Ukraine showed how they destroyed five newest video surveillance systems and one 'Pole-21' electronic warfare system of the Russians using attack drones.