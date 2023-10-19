Provecta Coatings Has Partnered With Snyder Manufacturing To Produce Immunacoat A VOC Free Polyurethane

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Immunacoat

Green Earth Solutions

Snyder Manufacturing

One of the features is an economic benefit Immunacoat will save significant time, money and labor for hospitals restaurants hotels schools and food manufactures

- Dr. Richard HartNEWPORT BEACH, CALIFORNIA, USA, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Green Earth Solutions and Provecta Coatings have entered into an agreement with Snyder Manufacturing in Long Beach California to produce Immunacoat. Immunacoat is the world's first and only, VOC Free, Odorless, Water Based , Aliphatic Polyurethane with anti-microbial additives that protect the coating from Viruses, Bacteria, Mold, Mildew, Algae and more for 5 years plus.Benefits of the product include: Excellent Chemical and UV resistance to solvent-based cleaners, high adhesion, comes with multi-year protection, Zero-VOC and environmentally compliant, EPA recommended & approved and can be applied to virtually any surface: concrete, wood, metal, plastic, etc... Immunacoat's anti-microbial properties protect the coating in high traffic areas, from accumulating microbial build up that leads to odors and infections. The product is self-leveling & malleable and can bend with metal, is water based with no solvents, is 100% Green, has No Smell, contains zero petroleum products and can withstand 160psi Pounds of pressure. Another plus is Immunacoat comes with a 10 Year Durability Warranty after passing the MEK Double rub test @ 50% solids on the 2000 cycles test.One of the features is an economic benefit, Immunacoat will save significant time, money and labor for hospitals, restaurants, hotels, schools, food manufactures and many other industries as there is no more stripping or waxing of the floors for 10 years after using this product, as well as being dirt resistant and dries in few hours.One of the uses for cities, commercial buildings, bridges, overpasses and signage along the highways and freeways, is the Anti-Graffiti Properties. Immunacoat protects any surface from defacement by not allowing ink, paint or anything else to penetrate the surface of the structure, so that the graffiti can be easily removed with simple cleaners, over and over again to avoid repainting or replacement.Immunacoat is recommended to Protect high-contact surfaces from Graffiti, Viruses, Bacteria, Mold, Mildew and Fungus in Bathrooms, Public Transportation, Hospitals, Restaurants, Warehouses, Stadiums, Garage & Warehouse Floors, Airports, Air Planes, Cruise Ships, USDA Inspected Facilities, Commercial Vehicles and other high-contact public surfaces.Immunacoat was developed by Dr. Richard Hart, the World Famous Chemist in the polyurethane and coatings industry. According to Dr. Hart, I am excited about the relationship with Snyder Manufacturing and Green Earth Solutions, as it will allow us to expand not only nationally but internationally, because of the their production and distribution capabilities.Snyder Manufacturing is a leading supplier of quality products for multiple industries around the world. Snyder manufacturing has been in business since 1951 in Southern California primarily as a formulating, blending and fulfillment facility for small to large businesses in the Cleaning Industry and is on its third generation of ownership. We are looking forward to working with Provecta and Green Earth Solutions on this business venture with Immunacoat and many more to come, because now Dr. Richard Hart is listed as an active formulations consultant at Snyder manufacturing.For more information about Immunacoat or Snyder go to:or WarrenGlobal Communications Now+1 949-743-4065email us here