NBU Says New Banks Not In Demand In Ukraine

Over the past five years, the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) has not received a single package of documents for the creation of a new bank.

The relevant statement was made by NBU Deputy Governor Dmytro Oliinyk in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

According to Oliinyk, the number of requests from non-bank players is low too, while the demand has increased this year compared to 2022.

“Since the beginning of the year, we have received more than 20 requests, mostly from financial companies and lessors, as well as insurance companies. Half of them were denied, while the rest are still under consideration. Last year we had six requests only,” Oliinyk explained.

In his words, the demand for the relicensing of payment market participants to obtain a license to provide financial payment services has also increased. Seventy non-bank institutions have applied for such a license since early 2023, and 55 of them submitted requests several times.

A reminder that there are 63 active banks operating in Ukraine at the moment.