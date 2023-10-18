Number Of Rebuilt Objects In Kyiv Region To Increase To 18,000 Before Year End

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Kyiv region, the number of objects, which were renovated following Russian attacks, is expected to increase to 18,000 by the end of 2023.

The relevant statement was made by Kyiv Regional Military Administration on Facebook , following an expanded meeting of the Presidium of the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities under the President of Ukraine, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

According to Kyiv Regional Military Administration Head Ruslan Kravchenko, the meeting participants discussed the reconstruction of such settlements as Irpin, Moshchun, Andriivka, Shevchenkove, Markhalivka, as well as humanitarian demining efforts in Kukhari.

Kravchenko mentioned that restoration works are financed by the UNITED24 platform, the Fund for the Elimination of the Consequences of Armed Aggression, regional and local budgets, and government programs. International partners are also contributing, such as the International Organization for Migration (IOM), the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), GEM, UN Development Programme (UNDP), etc.

A reminder that 15,000 more objects, which were damaged or destroyed by Russian attacks, are in need of reconstruction in the Kyiv region.