Court Declares Google's Russian Subsidiary Bankrupt


10/18/2023 3:11:54 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Moscow Arbitration Court on Wednesday declared Google LLC, Google's Russian subsidiary, bankrupt, Azernews reports, citing Interfax.

The court introduced bankruptcy proceedings against the debtor for a period of six months and appointed Valery Talyarovsky, previously an interim manager, as bankruptcy manager, Interfax reported from the court.

MENAFN18102023000195011045ID1107266520

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search