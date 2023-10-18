Court Declares Google's Russian Subsidiary Bankrupt

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Moscow Arbitration Court on Wednesday declared Google LLC,
Google's Russian subsidiary, bankrupt, Azernews reports, citing Interfax.
The court introduced bankruptcy proceedings against the debtor
for a period of six months and appointed Valery Talyarovsky,
previously an interim manager, as bankruptcy manager, Interfax
reported from the court.
