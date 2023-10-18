Residents Of 2 Villages End 4-Year-Old Enmity In Nangarhar

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) JALALABAD (Pajhwok): Residents of two villages in eastern Nangarhar province have ended their four-year-old enmity that surfaced over the ownership of a desert. The two tribes reconciled following mediation of tribal elders in Gushta district.

The enmity between residents of Totkai and Shindaki villages began over the ownership of a desert, which resulted in the killing of one individual.

The residents of both villages reconciled and ended their feud following efforts of Fridon Khan Momand, a tribal elder of Gushta district.

In the reconciliation gathering, Fridon Khan Momand said four years ago, a dispute occurred between the residents of Totki and Shindaki villages over a desert and Maulvi Muhammad Ajmal was mistakenly shot dead while trying to reconcile between them.

He added with his efforts and cooperation of local officials, religious scholars and tribal elders, the enmity came to an end.

He said the people involved in the conflict and the family of the deceased pardoned each other and vowed to live in peace and like brothers in future.

He added so far he had turned hundreds of enmities into friendship by involving officials, scholars and elders.

The deputy governor of Nangarhar Maulvi Saeed Ahmed Banuri, who attended the reconciliation ceremony, insisted that all such conflicts should be resolved through peace, mediation and dialogue.

He said after Islamic Emirate's return, conflicts and enmities between hundreds of families in the whole country had been resolved and such efforts would continue.

Maulvi Nazar Mohammad, Gushta district administrative chief, also assured that all such disputes in the district would be resolved through mediation and efforts of tribal leaders.

On behalf of the family of the deceased, Subhanallah thanked members of the Jirga for mediation and said they had forgiven the murderer of their father.

On behalf of the involved parties, Haji Khairullah also thanked the Jirga and the deceased's family for solving the problem through dialogue and assured them that they will live in an atmosphere of brotherhood in the future.

At the end of the meeting, the former foes hugged each other and ended their enmity.

sa/ma

Hits: 17