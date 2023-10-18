Bishop J. Drew Sheard Releases New Book Say It. Tell It. Live It.

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The cover of Bishop J. Drew Sheard's new book.

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Bishop J. Drew Sheard , an admired spiritual leader and author, is set to release his latest book, Say It. Tell It. Live It.: An Inspiring and Uplifting 52 Week Devotional . This weekly devotional not only serves as a reminder of God's Word, but as a powerful tool for resolving life's challenges in a way that aligns with His divine plan.

In Say It. Tell It. Live It., Bishop J. Drew Sheard offers a wise, comforting, and inspiring spiritual companion that provides encouraging messages, biblical inspiration, and uplifting stories to remind Christians that life is a journey, not a destination. Within each reflection, Bishop Sheard shares nuggets of wisdom that lead believers down an introspective path within, to rehearse daily obedience to God, avoid being caught up in a fleeting moment, live life lovingly and unselfishly, treasure their destiny in the Kingdom of God, remember that salvation is the gift of God, and much more.

Bishop Sheard says,“Through these pages, readers will find inspiration, encouragement, and the guidance they need to navigate life's complexities with faith and grace.”

The book has already received high praise from respected religious leaders, including Dr. W. Franklyn Richardson, Chairman of The Conference of National Black Churches, who shared his testimonial: "All who are blessed to engage in this profound work will find a companion to expanding knowledge of the Word of God. This book is a must-read for all people of faith."

Key Highlights of Say It. Tell It. Live It. include:

- 52 weeks of devotionals to inspire and uplift.

- Practical guidance for applying biblical principles to everyday life.

- Thought-provoking reflections and personal anecdotes from Bishop J. Drew Sheard.

- A companion for those seeking to deepen their faith journey.

- Book based on sermons delivered by Bishop Sheard.

The pre-sale for Say It. Tell It. Live It.: An Inspiring and Uplifting 52 Week Devotional begins on Wednesday, October 18, 2023. Readers can look forward to an enriching experience that will draw them closer to the teachings of the Bible, while providing solutions for life's challenges.

For more information about the book, pre-sale details, or to schedule an interview with Bishop J. Drew Sheard, please contact Robert Coleman, Jr. at rcoleman@cogic .org or (901) 235-2160 go to for more information.

About Bishop J. Drew Sheard:

J. Drew Sheard earned a BS in education and a MEd in mathematics from Wayne State

University. In 1988, he began his pastoral ministry at Greater Emmanuel Institutional Church in

Detroit, Michigan. In 2021, he was elected to the Office of the Presiding Bishop of the Church

Of God In Christ, Inc., the country's largest Pentecostal group with 12,000 churches in over 105 countries and millions of adherents. Bishop Sheard and his wife Karen Clark Sheard have two children and two grandchildren.

