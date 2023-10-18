Fuzuli City Day Celebrated With Spectacular Concert

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Fuzuli City Day has been celebrated with a spectacular gala
concert.
In accordance with the presidential order dated July 31, 2023,
October 17 is observed in Azerbaijan as Fuzuli City Day, Azernews reports.
The significant day is associated with the date of the
liberation of Fuzuli from the Armenian occupation. On October 17,
2020, exactly three years ago, Azerbaijani Army liberated the city
from the Armenian occupation.
The concert was co-organized in Azerbaijan's Garabagh by Heydar
Aliyev Foundation, the Culture Ministry and the Special
Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in
the liberated territories of the Garabagh Economic Region (except
Shusha).
The gala concert brought together well-known art and cultural
figures, who thrilled the audience with folk music and patriotic
compositions.
As part of the events, guests viewed the exhibitions "This is my
Motherland!", dedicated to the great Azerbaijani poet Muhammad
Fuzuli, "National Leader Heydar Aliyev and Fuzuli", "Fuzuli
district - before and after the occupation".
The guests also got aquindancw with the samples of material
culture discovered on the mounds of Yedditapa.
Compositions and performances based on various works of Muhammad
Fuzuli were demonstrated in the open area, and the poet's poems
were read. A highlight was also the composition "100 Tars", when
one hundred tar players performed compositions on an ancient
national musical instrument. Guests were also presented with
samples of Azerbaijani national cuisine.
The musical feast ended with colorful fireworks to the applause
of Fuzuli residents and guests of the city.
