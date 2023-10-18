Fuzuli City Day Celebrated With Spectacular Concert

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Laman Ismayilova

Fuzuli City Day has been celebrated with a spectacular gala concert.

In accordance with the presidential order dated July 31, 2023, October 17 is observed in Azerbaijan as Fuzuli City Day, Azernews reports.

The significant day is associated with the date of the liberation of Fuzuli from the Armenian occupation. On October 17, 2020, exactly three years ago, Azerbaijani Army liberated the city from the Armenian occupation.

The concert was co-organized in Azerbaijan's Garabagh by Heydar Aliyev Foundation, the Culture Ministry and the Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the liberated territories of the Garabagh Economic Region (except Shusha).

The gala concert brought together well-known art and cultural figures, who thrilled the audience with folk music and patriotic compositions.







As part of the events, guests viewed the exhibitions "This is my Motherland!", dedicated to the great Azerbaijani poet Muhammad Fuzuli, "National Leader Heydar Aliyev and Fuzuli", "Fuzuli district - before and after the occupation".







The guests also got aquindancw with the samples of material culture discovered on the mounds of Yedditapa.

Compositions and performances based on various works of Muhammad Fuzuli were demonstrated in the open area, and the poet's poems were read. A highlight was also the composition "100 Tars", when one hundred tar players performed compositions on an ancient national musical instrument. Guests were also presented with samples of Azerbaijani national cuisine.

The musical feast ended with colorful fireworks to the applause of Fuzuli residents and guests of the city.