Ukraine Continues Assault Operations Near Bakhmut, Seeing Some Success In Melitopol Direction - General Staff

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's Defense Forces pursue their assault missions toward the town of Bakhmut and have sealed some gains in the area of the Robotyne on the Melitopol axis.

This was reported by the spokesman for the General Staff of the Armed Forces, Andriy Kovaliov, who spoke on the air of the national telethon, Ukrinform saw.

"Ukraine's Defense Forces continue offensive operations in the Bakhmut and Melitopol directions. They pursue assault efforts south of Bakhmut, inflicting losses on enemy manpower and equipment, and are gaining a foothold in the area. In the Melitopol direction, our Defense Forces continue offensive operations and see partial success in the area south of Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia region," Kovaliov said.

Russian terror must be defeated - Zelensky

According to the official, the enemy unsuccessfully tried to regain lost positions in the area of Klishchiivka on the Bakhmut axis, as well as southwest of Robotyne in the Melitopol direction.

In the Avdiivka area, the enemy keeps trying to besiege the town of Avdiivka, where Ukrainian soldiers on Sunday repelled more than five Russian assaults.

On the Marinka and Shakhtarske axes, the Ukrainian troops repelled over 20 Russian assaults near Marinka and Novomykhailivka, and another two – south of Zolota Nyva and south of Prechystivka, Donetsk region.

Ukraine's Air Force launches 15 strikes on enemy positions

The spokesman added that in the Kupiansk direction, the Ukrainian forces held their ground against over 15 enemy attacks in the Synkivka, Ivanivka, and Kyslivka districts, Kharkiv region and another nine attacks - in the area of Nadiia, Luhansk region.

In total, 69 combat clashes were reported in the past day.

"Since day-start on Monday, the Russian invaders have launched another missile attack on a residential high-rise in the center of Zaporizhzhia. A number of civilians were killed and wounded, while some went missing. In total, the enemy launched three missile strikes and 35 air strikes, as well as 39 attacks involving MLR systems, on Ukraine's army positions and populated areas," Kovaliov said.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russia's military death toll in Ukraine as of October 18 stood at 290,050. The General Staff says 620 Russian soldiers and officers were killed in action in the past day alone.