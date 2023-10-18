Ban On Iran Selling Missiles No Longer In Effect - MFA

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 18. All restrictions
on the sale and purchase of ballistic missiles from and to Iran are
ended as of October 18, 2023, according to UN Security Council
Resolution 2231, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Political
Affairs and Iran's chief nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani wrote
on his X (Twitter) page, Trend reports.
He added that as of today, all restrictions against the persons
and entities mentioned in the list of resolution 2231, including
the restriction of blocking property, will end, and this list will
be removed from the UN website.
The deputy minister stressed that all the sanctions and
restrictive measures applied against Iran at the national and
regional level should end based on the mentioned resolution. In
this context, maintaining restrictions or applying new sanctions
clearly violates Resolution No. 2231.
On January 16, 2016, Iran's nuclear program triggered the
creation of the JCPOA between Iran and the P5+1 group (US, Russia,
China, UK, France, and Germany). However, on May 8, 2018, the US
announced its withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of
Action (JCPOA) between Iran and the 5+1 group (Russia, China, the
UK, France, the US, and Germany) and imposed new sanctions against
Iran as of November 2018.
Iran has been seeking various ways to restart talks with the
other parties on its nuclear issue and revive the JCPOA. The main
goals of Iran are to end the sanctions imposed by the US and
Western countries, access funds frozen abroad, and resume its crude
oil exports.
Iran claims that its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes
only, but according to the International Atomic Energy Agency
(IAEA), Iran has increased its highly enriched uranium by 27
percent in the last three months and currently has 4,745 kilograms
of enriched uranium. This is 15 times more than the amount allowed
for Iran in the JCPOA.
---
Follow the author on X (Twitter): @BaghishovElnur
MENAFN18102023000187011040ID1107263351
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.