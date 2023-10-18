Expatriates living abroad become unexpected winners in Mahzooz's raffle

(MENAFN) In a delightful turn of events, expatriates living abroad have become unexpected winners in Mahzooz's raffle, each securing a substantial prize of Dh100,000. These stories of luck and fortune bring a sense of excitement and anticipation to the lives of those living far from their home countries.



One such winner is Shafeek, an Indian expat residing in Saudi Arabia for the past 26 years. On a random impulse, just moments before the Saturday cut-off time, he purchased a Mahzooz water bottle. Little did he know that this impromptu decision would change his life. His Dh100,000 win took him by surprise, with the thrilling news arriving through a call and email. Married with three sons back in India, Shafeek runs a seafood business in Saudi Arabia. He couldn't immediately share the good news with his family due to disrupted communication caused by heavy rains in Kerala.



Another fortunate winner, Bayejid, a 34-year-old Bangladeshi expat also living in Saudi Arabia, discovered Mahzooz's Saturday Millions through a news report featuring a previous Dh1-million winner. As fate would have it, he spotted his raffle ID during a live show on a Saturday and hurried to share the joyous news with one of his four brothers. Bayejid's aspirations include utilizing his winnings to initiate a business venture in Bangladesh.



The third winner, Muhammad, hails from Malaysia, and his introduction to Mahzooz came from a friend in August. This 28-year-old, a father to a 1-year-old, began actively participating in the draw after observing the remarkable number of winners each week. He, unlike many others, didn't witness the live show but stumbled upon his incredible fortune when he checked YouTube, Facebook, and his Mahzooz account on a Sunday morning. With his newfound wealth, Muhammad has plans to renovate his house, enhance his family's quality of life, and secure a brighter future for his young child. These stories underscore the element of surprise and delight that Mahzooz brings to individuals, no matter where they are in the world.

