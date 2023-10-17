Dearfoams And Puffin Drinkwear Launch New Collaboration With Slippers And Can Cooler Bundle

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BEND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Dearfoams , the largest female-founded slipper manufacturer in the U.S., announces its collaboration with Puffin Drinkwear , makers of personality-infused apparel for your drink to wear, keeping beverages chill and looking fabulous. With community at the heart of both brands, Dearfoams and Puffin Drinkwear teamed up on a can cooler and matching slipper to bring on all outdoor adventures. The pieces are available as a bundle at Dearfoams and PuffinDrinkwear starting at $72.00.Dearfoams and Puffin Drinkwear came together to create a can cooler and matching slipper design that pays homage to the nostalgic 90s with a geometric print using bold colors with pocket and zipper details. The slipper design, Dearfoams best-seller which was previously named one of Oprah's Favorite Things, perfectly combines with Puffin Drinkwear's Totally Teal Fleece from their newest Fall 2023 collection, Really Awesome Drinkwear.“The Puffin Drinkwear X Dearfoams collaboration is a fun opportunity for both brands to stoke our audiences with fresh and fun products for a limited time,” says Puffin Drinkwear Founder, Tyrone Hazen.“Collaborations have been an integral part of Puffin Drinkwear's plan to grow, expand our reach, and continue the fun mission behind our product. We're excited that Dearfoams Slippers is our first product partnership, and we're looking forward to keeping feet and hands warm this holiday season.”Dearfoams and Puffin Drinkwear teamed up to create products that deliver exceptional comfort and quality while showcasing both of the brands fun and witty side. Dearfoams CMO, Angie Kenney, says“We take delivering comfort seriously, but we like delivering fun too. We're excited to continue our brand collaborations by introducing our newest 'limited release' style in collaboration with Puffin Drinkwear.” Kenney continues,“The Dearfoams x Puffin Drinkwear collaboration is a great opportunity for both brands to extend their reach to a broader audience with fresh and fun new products that are exclusive to the brands.”The Fleece from Puffin Drinkwear and Dearfoams matching slippers will be sold as a bundle starting at $72.00 on both Dearfoams and PuffinDrinkwear starting on October 17, 2023.ABOUT Dearfoams is the largest female-founded footwear manufacture in America based on Innovation. This brand is all about high-quality, creativity, inclusivity and comfort coming first. From one woman's innovative idea to a billion pairs of slippers later, Dearfoams remains a legacy brand that gives you the comfort of home anywhere and anytime. Recently celebrating 76+ years and a billion pairs later, people still love the exceptional comfort, style and quality provided by every pair of Dearfoams. Dearfoams has been worn by Jessica Alba, Eva Longoria, Jill Wagner, Molly Sims and Nina West.ABOUT Puffin Drinkwear, makers of personality-infused apparel for your drink to wear, keeping beverages chill and looking fabulous. Puffin Drinkwear, launched in 2019 with a mission to do good and have fun together. Puffin Drinkwear offers a wide range of detailed designs with can- and bottle-cooling functionality. The Bend-Based company, recently named the No. 1 Oregon Business on the Inc 5000, is now on shelves at over 4,500 stores throughout the United States and Canada. For more information, please visit pufifindrinkwear or follow along on Instagram @puffindrinkwear.

