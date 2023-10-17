Global Microbiological Testing Of Water Market Size To Reach USD 3.29 Billion In 2032 | Emergen Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vancouver, Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Microbiological Testing Of Water Market size was USD 1.60 billion in 2022 and is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR of 7.4 % during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising demand for microbiological testing products and solutions in measuring micro-organism concentrations in water is a key factor driving market revenue growth. Globally, pharmaceutical and biotechnology and Food & Beverage (F&B) companies are widely incorporating microbiological testing kits and equipment for efficiently measuring level of microorganism concentrations. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), globally 1 in 3 people do not have access to drinking safe water and around 829,000 people die from diseases occurring due to consumption of unsafe drinking water. In addition, new innovations and advancements in product is another key factor driving revenue growth of the market. For example, bNovate Technologies, a prominent player in the microbiological water testing market has introduced an industrial-grade online flow cytometer known as BactoSense. This innovative device enables efficient measurement of bacterial contaminants in water, delivering results in just 20 minutes. Moreover, several companies are integrating Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) algorithms to enhance the efficient analysis of crucial data points derived from microbiological test samples. However, high cost associated in purchasing microbiological testing kits and lack of awareness regarding microbiological testing of water are key factors, which could restrain market revenue growth. Request Free Sample Copy Or Get This Report At: Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market Size in 2022 USD 1.60 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 7.4 % Revenue Forecast To 2032 USD 3.29 Billion Base Year Of Estimation 2022 Historical Data 2019–2021 Forecast Period 2023–2032 Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments Covered Product type, pathogen type, water type, industry, and region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, and Rest of Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Merck KGaA, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Charles River Laboratories, Inc., Eurofins Scientific, bNovate Technologies SA, IDEXX Laboratories, Inc., QIAGEN N.V., Bruker Corporation, 3M Company, LuminUltra Technologies Ltd., Tintometer GmbH, and Promega Corporation Customization Scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global microbiological testing of water market is fragmented, with several key players accounting for the majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing new products and solutions. Some major players included in the microbiological testing of water market report are:



Strategic Development



On 18 August 2023, Tintometer GmbH, a microbiological testing solutions company based in Germany launched Lovibond test kits to carry out accurate analyses of microbiological parameters. The Lovibond test kits are designed for industrial applications. The product line encompasses a total of 44 test kits, encompassing the boiler water test kit, cooling and closed water test kits, disinfection test kits, water treatment engineers test kits, single parameter drop test kits, and non-oxidizing biocide test kits, among others. These test kits cover both chemical and microbiological parameters in industrial water applications like biofilm, corrosion, scale formation, and treatment of raw water. On 9 November 2022, IDEXX, a prominent player in the microbiological testing of water market, completed the acquisition of Canada based Tecta-PDS water technology company. The company has revolutionized water microbiology testing by introducing automation for assessing parameters such as E. coli and total coliforms. This strategic collaboration enables IDEXX to broaden its portfolio of water microbiology testing solutions, catering to both laboratory-based and on-site testing needs.

Some Key Highlights From the Report



The testing kits segment is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global microbiological testing of water market over the forecast period. This is due to rising demand for testing kits designed for Adenosine Triphosphate (ATP) assays. Microbiological water testing kits are extensively utilized for conducting ATP assays. ATP, a primary energy source for microorganisms such as bacteria, viruses, and yeast, is inherently present in water samples. In addition, ATP assays introduce an innovative method for quantifying Relative Light Units (RLU) of cellular material within water samples.

The pharmaceutical and biotechnology segment is expected to register steadily fast revenue growth rate in the global microbiological testing of water market over the forecast period. This is because purified water and Water for Injection (WFI) are critical in many pharmaceutical and biotechnology manufacturing procedures. Microbial contamination studies on purified water and WFI is required to reduce the danger of microbial contamination in pharmaceutical goods. Water usage for pharmaceutical purposes is strictly regulated by government drug regulatory bodies such as United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and European Medicines Agency (EMA). The North America market accounted for largest revenue share in the global microbiological testing of water market in 2022. This is attributed to rising demand for microbiological testing kits for waterborne illness prevention and recreational water safety. Microbiological water testing kits are critical tools in the prevention and control of a wide range of waterborne diseases, as well as ensuring that water supplies are free of hazardous microbes. According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), around 7.2 million Americans become ill each year as a result of infections transferred through water.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the microbiological testing of water market on the basis of product type, pathogen type, water type, industry, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)







Testing Kits



Microbiological Test Kits



Adenosine Triphosphate (ATP) Testing Kits



Filters and Membranes



Membrane Filtration



Ultrafiltration



Instruments Others

Pathogen Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)







Coliform



Vibrio



Legionella



Clostridium Others

Water Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)







Drinking and bottled water Industrial water

Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)







Food & Beverage (F&B) Industry



Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology



Hospitals and Healthcare



Industrial Process



Environmental

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)



North America



U.S.



Canada



Mexico



Europe



Germany



France



UK



Italy



Spain



Benelux



Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China



India



Japan



South Korea



Rest of APAC



Latin America



Brazil



Rest of LATAM



Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE



South Africa



Turkey Rest of Middle East & Africa

Contact Us:

