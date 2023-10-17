Westchester Plastic Surgeon Explains Difference Between Full Tummy Tuck Versus Mini Abdominoplasty

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Board-certified plastic surgeon Neal Goldberg, MD, FACS delves into the factors that distinguish a full abdominoplasty procedure from a mini tummy tuck.

WESTCHESTER, NY, USA, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Abdominoplasty, more commonly referred to as a tummy tuck , is one of the most effective and popular procedures to regain a slimmer, smoother, and tighter abdomen. With the ability to repair stretched musculature and trim excess hanging skin, a tummy tuck can provide natural-looking results after pregnancy, massive weight loss, or simply because a patient desires a more defined abdominal contour. When researching a tummy tuck and the various options for Westchester plastic surgery , many individuals wonder about the difference between standard abdominoplasty and a“mini tummy tuck,” which refers to a more abbreviated version of the procedure. Dr. Neal Goldberg highlights distinctions between the two treatment options and how patients can identify the best technique for their unique needs.While the exact details of each tummy tuck vary due to the personalized nature of the procedure, a full abdominoplasty generally involves bringing together separated internal musculature, removing excess skin, and slimming fat buildup in the abdomen. The belly button may also be reconstructed depending on a patient's needs, providing extensive and comprehensive enhancement of the midsection and torso. As a result, recovery after a full tummy tuck may be relatively longer than the healing period required by a mini tummy tuck.In contrast, a mini tummy tuck is designed for individuals who are only bothered by mild to moderate aesthetic concerns (sagging skin, excess fat, etc.) in their abdomen. This procedure removes excess skin below the naval, but does not address the internal abdominal muscles. There's also usually no need for belly button reconstruction during a mini abdominoplasty. Since the musculature isn't treated, patients generally experience an accelerated recovery period when compared to a full abdominoplasty. The incision and resulting scar may also be relatively shorter.Ultimately, discovering the most optimal tummy tuck technique for you requires a consultation from a board-certified plastic surgeon with experience performing body contouring procedures. When patients are under the guidance of a qualified aesthetic plastic surgeon, the safety and effectiveness of their procedure can be maximized.About Neal Goldberg, MD, FACSDr. Neal Goldberg is a Westchester-based board-certified plastic surgeon who offers the latest treatment offerings in aesthetic and reconstructive surgery. At his Scarsdale-area practice, Dr. Goldberg performs popular cosmetic procedures including breast augmentation , liposuction, facelift surgery, and rhinoplasty, among other treatment options. Dr. Goldberg has specialized training in many different fields of surgery, including microvascular and peripheral nerve surgery as well as trauma reconstruction. On top of being a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons, Dr. Goldberg is also a member of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS) and the New York Regional Society of Plastic Surgeons. Dr. Goldberg is available for interview upon request.To learn more, please visit doctorgoldberg, facebook/nealgoldbergmd, and @nealdgoldbergmdon Instagram.To view the original source of this release, click here:###Neal D. Goldberg495 Central Park AvenueScarsdale, NY 10583(914) 722-1600Rosemont Media

