Jassim And Hamad Bin Jassim Charitable Foundation Provides QR956,000 Assistance To Needy People In September

Doha, Qatar: The Jassim and Hamad Bin Jassim Charitable Foundation has provided QR1,956,483 monthly and lump sum social assistance to needy people inside Qatar in September.

The month witnessed a noticeable expansion in the circle of segments benefiting from the assistance provided by the Foundation, as it included a number of needy families and individuals, therapeutic assistance, and the payment of tuition fees for a number of local school and university students.

This monthly and continuous assistance throughout the year comes in view of the great interest that the Jassim and Hamad bin Jassim Charitable Foundation attaches to projects and initiatives inside Qatar, which occupy a large space on the charity's map of priorities, based on its assumption of its societal responsibilities that enhance its vision of“health and education for a better life.”

Health and education:

Given the importance in the fields of health and education, which reflect the its vision, the Foundation took the initiative to provide financial support to many institutions and associations working in the health and educational fields.

Its total value amounted to more than QR1,619,983, as the forms of support that the Jassim and Hamad bin Jassim Charitable Foundation are keen to provide for building a healthy society, which will be reflected in the comprehensive renaissance witnessed by Qatar.

In continuation of its efforts in supporting the educational process, the Foundation, relying on its self-financing, continues to support segments of students with limited income as they follow their educational path.

The assistance includes paying tuition fees for students of various educational levels in private schools and community schools in addition to private universities and academies.

This is following the agreements that bring together the Jassim and Hamad Bin Jassim Charitable Foundation with a number of universities, especially Qatar University, with the aim of meeting the necessary needs of the group of students with need, which enables them to continue their educational and academic attainment without any financial obstacles that prevent this.

The Foundation is also supporting Hamad Bin Khalifa University Support Fund programme, within the framework of the agreement signed between the institution and the university.

Financial assistance:

Within the framework of financial and lump sum assistance, the Jassim and Hamad bin Jassim Charitable Foundation is adopting a flexible and effective mechanism with the aim of reaching the largest segment of needy groups within Qatar and supporting their urgent needs of all kinds.

The Foundation provided financial and in-kind assistance worth QR336,500, covering a number of needy families and individuals.

Sustainable initiatives:

The charitable initiatives and projects implemented by the Jassim and Hamad Bin Jassim Charitable Foundation are characterised by sustainability due to the fact that they are self-financing, and their orientations dedicate the principle of social solidarity.

This is done by ensuring continuous social assistance to poor and needy families and alleviating the financial burdens they face in particular.