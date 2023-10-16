Kuwait Finance Minister: Partaking In WIF ... Imperative To Face Challenges

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Salem Al-Mizn

ABU DHABI, Oct 16 (KUNA) -- Minister of Finance Fahad Al-Jarallah stressed Monday the importance of Kuwait's participation in the Eighth World Investment Forum (WIF) organized by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), as it represents a significant and effective contribution to facing global investment challenges.

Speaking to KUNA in a statement, Al-Jarallah, who is the representative of His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and leading Kuwait's delegation to the forum, lauded the pioneering role of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development in establishing this forum its valuable topics to develop and find solutions to economic and investment challenges.

The forum, which will last until October 20, aims at facilitating dialogue and action on global and emerging investment and development challenges. It also focuses on main investment challenges caused by multiple global crises, revitalizing investment in food security, transition to low-carbon energy, health systems, supply chain resilience, and how to enhance productive capacities in the poorest countries.

In addition, it discusses measures to enhance clean energy investment in developing countries, which face an investment gap amounting to USD 2.2 trillion annually to transition to low-carbon energy, according to UNCTAD's World Investment Report 2023.