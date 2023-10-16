J & K At Forefront Of Development Transformation: LG

Sinha made these remarks while laying foundation stone and inaugurating various development projects worth around Rs 290 crore at Anantnag, today.

“This is yet another milestone in district Anantnag's path to economic and social progress. A slew of projects dedicated to the people today in the Health, Education, Water Supply, and Urban Development sectors will empower all sections of the society,” the LG said.

He said that the administration's focus on health and education will prepare the people for future challenges and revitalize the growth story of the district.

“The prime goal of UT Administration is rapid economic growth integrated with speedier social development.

With collective efforts to synergize strengths of different sectors, improving standards of living and seizing the vast opportunities in the industrial sector, J&K is today at the forefront of development transformation in the country,”

he added.

Sinha also congratulated the District Administration, public representatives and residents of the district on the occasion.

He said the foundation stone laid for projects in Rural Development, PW (R&B), Jal Shakti, Fisheries and Tourism sectors will bring visible impact on the quality of lives of the people.

The 37 projects worth Rs 124.17 crore inaugurated by LG include 29 projects of Jal Shakti; Beautification of main market Pahalgam; Multi-storied building in Boys Degree College Khanabal and Academic Block & additional class room at Degree College Bijbehara; office complex at Town hall premises, MC Qazigund; Block office building at Ruhoo & Footbridge at Kanganhall; NTPHC Kehribal under Languishing Project and upgradation of roads in the district.

The 39 projects at a cost of Rs 166.56 crore for which foundation stones were laid by Lt Governor include 20 projects of Rural Development Department; 9 projects of PWD (R&B); 4 projects of Fisheries; development of recreation spot on River Bank at Pahalgam; Nagar Van (City Forest), Munjhadan, Mahind and Water Supply Schemes at Siligam Tantraypora, Imoo Sundoo, Brad Ikhrajpora & Shumhall Hassanoor.

Asks Admin To Be Well Prepared For Winter

Sinha directed the administration in South Kashmir's Anantnag district to be well prepared for winter season and ensure that the power and road infrastructure is well maintained and suitable for traffic at all times.

Chairing the District Development Review meeting at Anantnag, Sinha took appraisal of the progress of development projects, implementation of Centrally-sponsored & UT Sector schemes and saturation of welfare schemes in the District.

The LG commended the District Administration for its remarkable work in ensuring efficiency, transparency and reliability of public services.

He directed other districts to replicate the Anantnag District Administration's unique initiative 'Main Bhi Kisan' to maximise the benefits of Holistic Agriculture Development Programme.

“This initiative will lead to greater youth participation in developing agriculture & allied sector and bring a qualitative difference in the sector,” he said.

He directed the District Administration to be well prepared for winter season and ensure that the power and road infrastructure is well maintained and suitable for traffic at all times.

“Measures of essential items and increased contingency plan for vulnerable areas should be implemented effectively by the district administration and the concerned departments,” he added.

Sinha further directed the district officials for special focus on the disbursement of benefits under farmer-oriented, health and education sector schemes. He also called for making 'Poshan Abhiyan' a Jan-Andolan in order to achieve improvement in key nutrition parameters.

“Success of 'Poshan Abhiyan' is based on people's participation. Society should collectively act to generate awareness and work with District Administration for well being, growth and protection of mother and child,” he said.

The LG also reviewed the progress made in diverse sectors and schemes including Tourism, Youth Empowerment, Infrastructure, Sports, Employment generation, Industries, Cooperatives, PMAY, Jal Jeevan Mission, status of Transit Accommodations and revival, restoration and preservation of Architecture and Heritage.

Syeed Fakhrudin Hamid, Deputy Commissioner Anantnag briefed the chair on the overall functioning of the district administration, and progress made under Centrally-sponsored and UT government schemes and infrastructure projects.

Later, the LG interacted with various delegations of PRI representatives, Traders, fruit growers, Civil Society members and beneficiaries of various welfare schemes and assured them of appropriate redressal of their issues and demands on merit.

The members of the delegations expressed gratitude to the Lt Governor-led UT Administration for addressing the developmental needs of the people of Anantnag district.

