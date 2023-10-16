Dental Caries Detectors Market Size To Surpass USD 553.0 Million By 2030, At A CAGR Of 8.1 %

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Pune, India, Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global dental caries detectors market size was valued at USD 299.2 million in 2022 and is expected to be worth USD 320.3 million in 2023, and it is projected to reach USD 553 million by 2030, recording a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period. Dental caries detectors, as the name suggests, are devices that can enable early diagnosis of dental caries or cavities and help dentists create a comprehensive treatment plan accordingly. These devices use laser light to identify tiny tooth lesions without causing harm from the radiation. The number of children and old people being diagnosed with this dental ailment is increasing every year, which is anticipated to fuel the dental caries detectors market growth.

Notable Industry Development: May 2020 – VideaHealth, a pioneer in dental AI, announced that it had received the 510(k) clearance for Videa Caries Assist, an AI-powered dental caries (cavity) detection algorithm, from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The company aimed to create an industry-wide benchmark for clinical accuracy.

Key Takeaways: The U.S. FDA granted GreenMark Biomedical Inc. approval to market its LumiCare Caries Detection Rinse as a 510(k) Class II medical device. Leading Players: KaVo Dental (U.S.), ACTEON Group (France), Dentsply Sirona (U.S.), Quantum Dental Technologies Inc. (Canada), DentLight Inc. (U.S.), Air Techniques Inc. (U.S.), AdDent, Inc. (U.S.)

Report Scope

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 8.1% 2030 Value Projection USD 553.0 Million Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2023 USD 320.3 Million Historical Data for 2019 to 2021 No. of Pages 89





Drivers and Restraints:

Rising Incidence of Dental Caries to Drive Market Growth

The prevalence of tooth ailments, such as dental caries is increasing at a worrying rate across the world. This is due to factors, such as poor dental hygiene, unhealthy lifestyle, and lack of awareness about importance of proper oral health. The number of people suffering from dental caries alone is rising across the globe, which has increased the need for a proper dental diagnosis. This factor is predicted to fuel the dental caries market expansion in the future.

However, rising presence of alternative treatments can hamper the market progress.





Segmentation:

Laser Fluorescence Caries Detectors to be Widely Used Due to Introduction of Laser-based Dental Devices

Based on product type, the market is segmented into laser fluorescence caries detector and transillumination caries detector. The laser fluorescence caries detector segment accounted for the largest dental caries detectors market share in 2022 due to the growing launch of innovative products that use laser fluorescence technology.

Growing Number of Independent Practitioners to Boost Product Use in Solo Dental Practices

Based on end-users, the market is segmented into solo practices, DSO/group practices, and others. The solo practices segment held the largest market share in 2022 as a growing number of dentists are working independently, which will boost the product demand to carry out dental treatments effectively.

With respect to region, the market covers North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.





By Product Type



Laser Fluorescence Caries Detector Trans illumination Caries Detector

By End-user



Solo Practices

DSO/ Group Practices Others

By Region



North America (By Product Type, By End-user, By Country)

Europe (By Product Type, By End-user, By Country/Sub-Region)

Asia Pacific (By Product Type, By End-user, By Country/Sub-Region) Rest of the World





Report Coverage:

The report offers a detailed study of the market and highlights crucial areas, such as rising prevalence of dental ailments, top products, end-users, and prominent companies. It also sheds light on the key industry developments and the latest market trends. Apart from the abovementioned factors, the market report covers several other factors that have contributed to the market's growth in recent years.





Regional Insights:

North America to Dominated Market Due to Growing Prevalence of Dental Disorders

North America dominated the global market in 2022 and might retain its dominance in the future as well due to the growing cases of dental diseases. This factor has accelerated the development of technologically advanced dental devices, such as dental caries detectors, to treat these ailments. Moreover, the number of dentists is growing across the U.S., which will further enhance the regional market's growth.

Europe captured the second-largest market share in 2022 due to growing awareness regarding oral health, new product launches, and rising healthcare expenditure.





Competitive Landscape:

Companies to Use Long-Term Growth Strategies to Strengthen Their Product Portfolios and Cement Market Position

The dental caries detectors market is highly competitive due to the presence of renowned regional and international companies, such as KaVo Dental, ACTEON Group, and Air Techniques Inc. These companies are focusing on inorganic growth strategies, partnerships, and mergers to enhance their market presence and fortify their product portfolios.





About Us:

