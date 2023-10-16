Israel’s airstrikes in Lebanon’s Shebaa village kills two civilians

(MENAFN) Israeli military airstrikes in the southern Lebanese village of Shebaa resulted in the tragic deaths of two civilians on Saturday.



“A man and his wife have been killed in their home by Israeli shelling,” mayor Mohammad Harb informed a French news outlet.



Lebanese filmmaker Issam Abdallah lost his life, and six more individuals sustained injuries on Friday when Israeli fire targeted the southern Lebanon area they were documenting.



Since an unprecedented incursion into Israel by the Islamist Hamas group from Gaza last weekend, there has been a surge in hostilities, marked by intense exchanges of fire between Israel and Hezbollah along the Lebanese border. The bombing on Saturday was a direct consequence of these events.



The Israeli military declared that it had attacked Lebanon on Saturday afternoon in retaliation for an attack by Hezbollah.



“Approximately 30 mortar shells were identified as being fired towards Israeli territory, with some of them crossing into our territory," it declared.



In reply it “targeted the sources of the fire and continues to strike within Lebanese territory at this time”, military representative Daniel Hagari said in a post on X platform, previously known as Twitter.

