Italy Well-Placed To Support Integration Of New Technologies In Azerbaijan - Ambassador

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 16. Italy can foster
introducing new technologies in the field of food and agriculture
in Azerbaijan, Ambassador of Italy to Azerbaijan Claudio Taffuri
said, Trend reports.
Taffuri made the remark at the event dedicated to the opening of
the Faculty of Agricultural and Food Sciences at ADA University, as
well as the Coordination Office of the UN Food and Agriculture
Organization in Azerbaijan and World Food Day.
"We are striving to expand cooperation between Italy and
Azerbaijan in various fields," emphasized Taffuri.
The ambassador highlighted that Italy can make a significant
contribution to global food security and agriculture.
"The involvement of representatives from the government, private
sector, and civil society in food security is of particular
importance," he added.
