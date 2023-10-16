Italy Well-Placed To Support Integration Of New Technologies In Azerbaijan - Ambassador


(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 16. Italy can foster introducing new technologies in the field of food and agriculture in Azerbaijan, Ambassador of Italy to Azerbaijan Claudio Taffuri said, Trend reports.

Taffuri made the remark at the event dedicated to the opening of the Faculty of Agricultural and Food Sciences at ADA University, as well as the Coordination Office of the UN Food and Agriculture Organization in Azerbaijan and World Food Day.

"We are striving to expand cooperation between Italy and Azerbaijan in various fields," emphasized Taffuri.

The ambassador highlighted that Italy can make a significant contribution to global food security and agriculture.

"The involvement of representatives from the government, private sector, and civil society in food security is of particular importance," he added.

